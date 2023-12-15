Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Industrial Production Supports Fed President Williams: Fed Not Cutting Soon

Summary

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve published the Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report for November 2023.
  • Total Industrial Production grew by 0.24%, below expectations, with manufacturing growth running below trend.
  • The data suggest a cooling U.S. economy, but the data do not support Fed rate cuts.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the Fed is not talking about rate cuts, and investors should believe him.  We explain what we think Williams means.
Interior of a large distribution warehouse company with worker standing in balcony

The Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report, corresponding to activity during the month of November 2023, was published by the US Federal Reserve on December 15, 2023, at 9:15 AM. This report is widely considered to provide some of the best indicators of

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Article Update Today, 12:37 PM
I expect volatility to pick up next week. Mainly due to post OPEX. But also, as market starts to realize that Fed cut expectations are out of line.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:42 PM
Maybe the conviction the fed wont raise is widespread enough to keep rally going through end of year…. Even though first quarter
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 12:57 PM
@Rhoda711 That is certainly possible.
bbob68 profile picture
bbob68
Today, 12:38 PM
Thanks for an excellent and informative article. Last year there was talk of cuts in the latter half of 2023. I could not see it then and I do not see it for early next year either.
I have often wondered aloud on here about the sea change in thinking about the cost of money. For decades prior to the collapse of 2008, rates significantly higher than what we have today were the norm --what changed? why would the cost of money be expected to be perpetually low?
u
userisnotknown
Today, 1:01 PM
@bbob68 yes, because the US government keeps spending like a drunken sailor
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 1:06 PM
@bbob68 Thanks for your comment. Depends on what you are comparing it to. In part, i interest rates were low in the past couple of decades because inflation was very low. As long as inflation is low, nominal interest rates will be correspondingly low. Now, if you are talking about reel -- inflation adjusted -- interest rates, then, the answer is that the real interest rate should be lower by about 100 basis points or so because the long-term sustainable growth rate is that much lower. In the long run, the real interest rate will tend to track the long term real growth rate. As the expected real growth rate falls, so will the real interest rate. Getting specific, assuming the Fed gets inflation back to 2% and it stays there, then the 10Y yield should eventually settle somewhere between 3.5% to 4.5%.
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 1:14 PM
@James A. Kostohryz Note: I estimate that the real "natural" rate of short-term interest is in the neighborhood of 1.5% And the term premium is probably in the neighborhood of 0.75%. Assuming inflation expectations of 2%, that would imply a 10y yield of 4.25% -- plus or minus 0.75%. So 3.5% to 5%.
