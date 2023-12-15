Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Fresh Take On HSBC Heading Into 2024: The Big Bank Continues To Make For An Attractive Investment Case

Dec. 15, 2023 12:37 PM ET
Summary

  • HSBC has had a successful year with strategic moves in India and China, leading to a rise in stock value.
  • The dividend yield has consistently increased, with HSBC having the highest dividend yield among its peers at 5.07%.
  • HSBC's total returns have been impressive, outperforming the S&P 500 and showing potential for future growth.
  • The capital position of the bank appears sound and better than its closest rivals, which should boost investor confidence.
  • There is enough evidence to suggest that HSBC is undervalued in comparison to its peers.
Ukraine Recovery Conference Day Two

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Investors have plenty of reasons to buy shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC). The global banking giant has had a pretty nice 2023. Up 25.32% YTD, HSBC has focused on Asia expansion, with some strategic moves/acquisitions in India and

InvestorAide was created by a team of investors, stock brokers and financial analysts devoted to assisting both expert and beginner traders. Our experienced team knows what it means to win in this dynamic financial market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

timddeb profile picture
timddeb
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (1.19K)
I hold HSBC. I realise you have never been to HK, now under the thumb of Bejhing. I would be surprised if your Rose tinted analysis works out the way you think it will. Good luck.
