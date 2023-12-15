Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Has The Fed Just Declared Victory Or Accepted Defeat?

Dec. 15, 2023 12:43 PM ET
Summary

  • Markets reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's policy switch-a-roo signal of lower interest rates, with stock and bond prices rising.
  • The Fed believes it can cut interest rates, stimulate the economy, reduce inflation, and maintain low unemployment rates- all at the same time.
  • There are concerns about the Fed's policy move, as inflation remains above target and the unemployment rate is already near a 50-year low.
  • Is it smart to skate so aggressively on such thin ice? Can the Fed draw to an inside straight and make it all work?
The verdict of the markets on the Fed's move is quite clear. Markets ran up sharply, stock prices and bond prices rose. Bond yields fell sharply as the market cheered the Federal Reserve's latest move to signal lower interest rates ahead sooner than

ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan. He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert on Bloomberg radio and TV. He has a daughter in college

A critical assessment of the Fed's recent policy announcement

Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

