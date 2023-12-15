Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Billionaires Bearish On Magnificent 7: JEPI Or JEPQ For Massive Dividends?

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Several leading investors have recently expressed concern about the attractiveness of leading mega-cap technology stocks.
  • We examine their concerns.
  • We then compare JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and JEPQ side-by-side with their concerns and other factors in mind to see which is the better buy for massive monthly dividends.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Attention!

seraficus

As we have discussed recently, prominent investors such as "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach and retired star mutual fund manager Peter Lynch have made comments in interviews that indicate that they believe that the "Magnificent Seven" stocks (namely, Apple Inc. (

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for Black Friday!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
17.5K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (229)
Thanks for the article. I added both of them to my portfolio at the beginning of the year. Not adding any more shares at this moment. I'm up 16% on JEPQ + distributions. Up 1% on JEPI + distributions.
u
usiah
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (14.02K)
Getting close to "completing" a JEPI position (no position in JEPQ).

Retired income investor
E.D. Hart profile picture
E.D. Hart
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (3.84K)
Re; " They will obviously be the worst performers in the upcoming recession. Whatever is leading the charge going into the economic downturn invariably must lead the charge on the way down. I would get out of them."
Thats not very nuanced thinking.

They 7 have incredible balance sheets, and very high ROIC.

I would rather own GOOG with, what, $130 billion or so on the balance sheet, than a cheap small cap
Alyosha_7 profile picture
Alyosha_7
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (5)
@E.D. Hart Exactly. It's one thing to say there are other names with more upside in the near term. But telling people to sell the highest quality companies in world history, simply because they're expensive, is something else all together. Worthy of a big red nose and some face paint imo.
lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (13.33K)
Being retired, over the course of the last 10 years we have transitioned our stock portfolios from nearly 100% growth names to approximately 50% growth and 50% income payers. We have a high tolerance for risk, so even within our income portfolios, we do take some risks with capital allocation, and own a number of BDCs, REITs, high yield (junk) bonds, and other more volatile instruments.

However, ETFs like JEPI, JEPQ and SPYI…all of which pay monthly…are important contributors to our Roth IRA tax-free income portfolios, as are preferred shares bought at steep discounts to par. The taxable equivalent yields, especially in our bracket, are very appealing, as are the monthly payments from those ETFs. It is true that capital appreciation relative to the underlying ETF holdings is somewhat constrained by the options strategy, however, the strategy also provides some measure of downside protection.

The 10%+ yields on invested capital being provided to us by those ETFs, especially on a tax-free basis in the Roths, do not “need” to grow in order to satisfy our requirements. We grow the payouts by taking only a fraction of the monthly distributions, and strategically reinvesting the remainder.
u
usiah
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (14.02K)
@lateralgs

Holding these in a Roth -- superb for income.
Alyosha_7 profile picture
Alyosha_7
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (5)
"They will obviously be the worst performers in the upcoming recession. Whatever is leading the charge going into the economic downturn invariably must lead the charge on the way down. I would get out of them."

Allow me to translate: I've lagged the market all year like the overrated dope that I am, please sell me your shares of the most profitable companies in the history of the Milky Way so I have a sliver of hope in securing some alpha moving forward.

And what ever will I do if it does turn out my AMZN shares lose 30-50% of their value in the next year? That's right, smile and BTFD.
High Yield FIREVestor profile picture
High Yield FIREVestor
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (14.07K)
I wouldn't touch either with a 10 ft pole
RonEDickinson profile picture
RonEDickinson
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (462)
@High Yield FIREVestor why?
I don’t own either.
High Yield FIREVestor profile picture
High Yield FIREVestor
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (14.07K)
@RonEDickinson I can do better, returnswise, investing in other investment choices. Given my relatively young age, I prioritize capital appreciation over monthly income. I don't need income right now. I can afford to take more risks right now.
s
saddazi
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (38)
I have owned JEPI and JEPQ for a while. Supplement that with MGK or IWB to maintain Mag 7 exposure. Should keep it balanced. [I recently folded IWB into MGK and increased JEPI]
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JEPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.