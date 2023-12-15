G0d4ather

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares have rallied sharply since reporting results largely in line. The move very much looks options-related in a gamma squeeze. We have seen things like this before. Typically, these moves can be identified by looking for a very large spike in call volume, rising implied volatility, and, more importantly, the skew shifting lower, indicating that call implied volatility is rising faster than put implied volatility.

The chart below of Broadcom seems to check those boxes, using 30-day 95% and 105% moneyness options.

Bloomberg

Additionally, there appears to be a lot of call deltas set to expire for this Friday's options expiration. Depending on how the market makers are hedged against these calls will determine whether market makers have a big position or not to unwind in the stock. For example, if the calls were bought to open, it would mean market makers are likely delta hedged by owning the underlying or its options, vs. if the calls were sold to open, where the market maker is hedged against the stock falling.

Bloomberg

At this point, it seems that the move higher in Broadcom has to do with speculation and hedging driven by the options market. Additionally, the implied volatility rises as the strike prices go higher. Then we see that implied volatility for those same strike prices falls as we go out in time via longer-dated expiration dates. However, implied volatility is skewed higher across expiration dates.

Bloomberg

It suggests that if we see the stock fall due to the market makers potentially having to unwind hedges following the December 15 options expiration date, it could result in the implied volatility for the calls falling across expiration dates, which means that stock could decline further once a sell-off starts.

Even when looking at the implied skew for 3-month 90% and 110% moneyness options, the difference between a call and put implied volatility has historically been around 3.5%, and today, that value is just 0.45%, and therefore, if that spread were to normalize it would suggest that calls could lose value as implied volatility falls back to a normal spread.

Bloomberg

Additionally, a skew of just 0.45 indicates that prices for call options 3 months from now, at prices 10% higher, are trading with nearly the same implied volatility as the puts trading 10% lower. Usually, one buys deep out of the money puts to hedge their downside risk. In this case, investors are likely paying for protection against the upside.

Again, the move higher in Broadcom shares appears to be primarily options-related and not necessarily because of the underlying fundamentals of the business. This would suggest a need for caution and care around this stock because the rally may not be what it seems.