Passive Income: The Secret Key To Success

Zolak

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

Today, I want to take a broad look at preparing for retirement or achieving any other investing goal. Unfortunately, too many people skip past the most fundamental steps of managing a portfolio, and as a result, they find themselves aimless in the market. They buy or sell based on whim or emotion. They don't really know why they own any particular investment, they are constantly battling themselves when trying to decide if they should buy or sell. It is like walking aimlessly in the dark, not knowing where you are going or even where you want to go.

Whatever endeavor you are talking about, successful people don't rely on happenstance. They aren't just stabbing in the dark, hoping to achieve something good. Successful people know what they are doing, they know what they want to do, and they have a plan for how they will do it.

Perhaps you have felt this feeling of being a "lost" investor. If you are, don't feel bad - you are not alone. I've spoken to many investors who don't have a direction or a plan. They just know that they "should" be investing, so they buy stocks. Fortunately, it is never too late. So let's talk about creating direction for your portfolio, and how to ensure that you are making your investment decisions with purpose. That is the most important step you can take towards being a successful investor.

1: Set A Goal

In order to know whether or not you are successful at anything, you need to know what you are trying to do. There are entirely too many people in the market with a pile of money but no real idea of what their goal is. They put money in whatever strikes their fancy, and just hope for the best. Or if they do have a goal, it is too vague to be useful.

"I want to have a $1 million portfolio" - sounds nice, and it is certainly a number that rolls off the tongue well. But $1 million when? Someone who had $1 million invested in the S&P 500 in January 2022 hasn't had $1 million since:

Data by YCharts

Within the year, it was down to about $750k. So if you determined that you needed $1 million to retire, you could retire in January, but had to go back to work by July?

Is $1 million really going to be enough to fund the rest of your life? How can you know for sure? How much can you withdraw? How will you know if you are withdrawing too much?

This is the real world...

Author's Calculations

questions that retirees and those approaching retirement struggle with every day. And they aren't easy to answer. Nor is $1 million something that is particularly easy for people to achieve. For so many workers, the numbers are intimidating and the uncertainties are so plentiful that they throw up their hands.

Instead of starting with a number, I suggest starting with answering the question: "What kind of lifestyle do I want in retirement?"

This question is a lot more accessible. Where do you want to live, will you own a house or a condo? What types of daily activities will you enjoy participating in? How much will your targeted lifestyle cost annually?

You see, we spend our entire lives managing our budgets primarily on an annual basis. You know how much you make a year, you should know how much you spend per year, how much you save each year and hopefully you have a fairly good grasp on what you are spending that on. So when setting a goal for retirement, start there and make a few modifications.

What bills will go away? Perhaps you have a mortgage that you will pay off before you retire – that's a big bill in the monthly budget that will reduce your income needs. Plus, you will eventually get some kind of Social Security benefit.

But don't forget to add in that you will have more time and many forms of entertainment costs money. Plus, you will have bills in retirement that you might not have had during your working life. Healthcare is a big expense that tends to go up as we age. You might want to travel more. And don't forget, you still have a future, you will want to set aside a portion of your income to save for the future!

In my opinion, creating an income goal is something that is much easier for people to do. It is something that is a lot more tangible and you've been budgeting on an income for your entire life, so it is a process you should be familiar, and comfortable with. When you retire, you lose your income stream from work. The best way to replace that is with another income stream from a different source.

I recommend an income goal, as opposed to a lump sum goal like $1 million or $2 million or whatever. However, whatever type of goal you choose, you should have a goal and you should have put thought into why that is your goal. If you want to achieve anything of importance, having goals is an essential step.

2: Create A Plan

Suppose you wanted to build a shed. You can have all the lumber and nails in the world, but if you just randomly nail them together, odds are high that whatever structure you end up with isn't going to be terribly useful. You don't start constructing a shed through random chance. You decide what kind of shed you want, what style it is going to be, and what dimensions you want it to be. You consider what the foundation will be, what kind of roof it will have, whether or not it will have a floor, where the door is going to be, etc.

Perhaps someone with a lot of experience building sheds could throw together a decent shed making it up as they go along. Someone like me would require very detailed plans, and pre-cut wood with detailed step-by-step instructions would greatly improve my odds of having a structure that didn't collapse! Even someone who has built hundreds of sheds in their life would have a better result if they had detailed blueprints.

Your retirement is not any different. You can't expect to achieve your goals without a plan.

The Income Method is the plan that I have created and shared with the world.

Construct a portfolio of income-producing investments with an average current yield of 8-10%.

Include an allocation of 40% to fixed-income investments like bonds, preferred equity, and fixed-income CEFs.

Diversify your individual holdings, targeting 2-3% or less in any one investment.

As needed, withdraw up to 75% of the income your portfolio produces. Reinvest the remaining 25%+.

Focus your investment decisions on increasing your income and income quality.

It's a great plan that has worked well for me and works for many other retirees. It isn't the only possible plan. The 60/40 portfolio implementing the 4% withdrawal rule is an example of an alternative plan. There are investors who prefer to use a growth-centric plan focused on harvesting capital gains. You don't need to follow my plan, there are a lot of people who have done just fine following other plans. However, you do need a plan. A good plan should:

Match your goals. If your goal is to generate income, then an income-based plan like The Income Method is a good fit. If your goal is to build up a mountain of unrealized gains, then you probably aren't going to be happy holding a bunch of dividend stocks.

If your goal is to generate income, then an income-based plan like The Income Method is a good fit. If your goal is to build up a mountain of unrealized gains, then you probably aren't going to be happy holding a bunch of dividend stocks. Provide a realistic roadmap to achieve your goals. In my experience, too many investors approach the market with unrealistic expectations. They want to beat the S&P 500 every year, or even every day, they want to retire with $30,000 in their 401(k), or they want to earn triple-digit returns on every investment. I've had people scoff at collecting "only" a 10% dividend because 10% wasn't enough. They go into the market with unrealistic expectations, and as a result, they take too many risks and lose a lot of money trying to capture unrealistic success. The stock market is not a lottery ticket. Investments require patience, discipline, and a healthy respect for the uncertainties inherent in investing. When choosing a plan, understand what kind of results you can reasonably expect, and understand how much volatility the investment style can be expected to experience.

In my experience, too many investors approach the market with unrealistic expectations. They want to beat the S&P 500 every year, or even every day, they want to retire with $30,000 in their 401(k), or they want to earn triple-digit returns on every investment. I've had people scoff at collecting "only" a 10% dividend because 10% wasn't enough. They go into the market with unrealistic expectations, and as a result, they take too many risks and lose a lot of money trying to capture unrealistic success. The stock market is not a lottery ticket. Investments require patience, discipline, and a healthy respect for the uncertainties inherent in investing. When choosing a plan, understand what kind of results you can reasonably expect, and understand how much volatility the investment style can be expected to experience. Create safeguards to protect your portfolio. How much are you going to invest in a single investment? How will you make sure you are diversified? What measures will you use when deciding whether to buy or sell?

How much are you going to invest in a single investment? How will you make sure you are diversified? What measures will you use when deciding whether to buy or sell? Be a plan you can execute, even during difficult times. If your plan is to day trade, but you don't have the time or willingness to watch the market all day, then it isn't a good plan for you. A hedged strategy that involves taking both long and short positions can reduce volatility in your portfolio if you know what you are doing but it requires a level of care and sophistication. Otherwise, your hedges could end up doing the opposite. You need a plan that fits your abilities, your resources, and your risk tolerance. You need to have confidence in your plan so that you can execute it even in unfavorable conditions, knowing that you will be able to achieve your goals. Many investors will have a good plan but fail to execute it. When the market turns red, they panic and sell, even when their plan dictates they should hold or buy.

You can follow a plan created by someone else, create your own plan, or a combination of both. There are endless methods of succeeding through investing. It is important that your plan has a solid foundation and meets the criteria above.

3: Implement Your Plan

So you have a goal, and you have a plan to achieve it. The next step is easy: follow your plan. It sounds easy, but many people fail to follow this simple step. Every single investment transaction you make should fit your plan. Whether buying or selling, you should be engaging in a transaction because it follows your plan and gets you closer to your goals.

Unfortunately, too many people buy or sell just for the sake of doing something. They trade out of boredom, out of reaction to news, or out of reaction to share price movements without regard to their plan.

The investment world is full of people insisting that you do something right now. The talking heads on TV are always telling you that you should be buying or selling. Your brokerage account has "alerts" encouraging you to do something.

Investing should never be done haphazardly. Take the time to visit your plan and determine if buying or selling follows your plan. Every trade you make should be deliberate and considered. Investing is not a race, you will be doing it for the rest of your life.

4: Measure Your Progress

How do you know if your plan is working? You need a method to measure progress towards your goal. The best way to do this is to create smaller goals. For example, if your goal is to have a portfolio that produces $70,000/year in income by the time you retire, and your portfolio is currently producing $10,000 in income, you have a lot of work in front of you. However, it is achievable. To map it out, you might set up a spreadsheet like this:

Author's Calculations

"Organic growth" would be from reinvesting 100% of the current income, which is assumed at an average of 8%. "Opportunistic growth" would be opportunities found throughout the year to take advantage of market mispricings to sell lower yields and reinvest in higher yields, dividend raises from some holdings, and sometimes reinvesting at higher than 8% yields. "New funds" would be income produced from new money you are able to invest in your portfolio. For modeling purposes, I assumed investing $15,000 at 8% initially and then increasing by 3% each year. Then the final column to provide you with a dollar target.

While your major goal might be to reach $70,000/year in annual income, it helps to break it down into smaller annual goals, and further break it down by where you believe that growth will come from. At the end of each year, you can assess what your actual income growth was, where it came from, and which areas (if any) fell short.

By setting smaller and shorter-term goals, you will know more quickly if you are off the pace. At this point, you can make adjustments to your assumptions (maybe your goal is unrealistic), work on improving your execution, increase the amount of new money you are contributing toward your goal, or change your goal. While you might like to retire after year 10, maybe you need to mentally prepare yourself for one more year. Then again, more than one person has told me that their income has grown far faster than they expected, you might find yourself making plans to retire earlier!

Note that all of these numbers are tracking income. How much income the portfolio is producing, how much income will be produced from each source, and an annual growth target specified in income. This is logical because the goal is an income goal. The liquidation value of the portfolio at a given point doesn't matter if your goal is to produce income.

Conclusion

Preparing for retirement and investing can both be intimidating. You devoted your life to your career, and you became skilled at it. But those skills might not have anything to do with investing or managing large sums of money. Fortunately, there are a lot of resources available to retirees today to access information about investing. Where retirees 40 years ago might have felt like there was a lack of readily available information, today there is almost "too much" information. It can be overwhelming to someone looking to manage their own retirement account. Especially when there are so many conflicting opinions about every stock in the market and about every investment strategy.

This is why it is important to have clear goals and a clear plan. When things get overwhelming, it provides a touchstone for you to return to. I frequently see folks debating in the comment threads about this or that investment, and the irony is that often both sides are "right." Their difference of opinion is often derived from having different goals and having different plans.

The question you should be asking is whether a particular investment is good for you. Does it fit your plan, does it bring you closer to achieving your goals?

Ultimately, your retirement is about you and your family. Not some stranger on the internet, not some pundit on TV, or a writer on the internet. Create your goals, create your plan, and then follow it. Use small goals, which are specific and measurable as milestones on your path to your big goal. Check-in periodically using an objective form of measurement to see if you are hitting those small goals and still on track to achieve your big goal. If not, make adjustments as appropriate.

You can achieve your goals.