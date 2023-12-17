Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Passive Income: The Secret Key To Success

Dec. 17, 2023 11:30 AM ET6 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The fundamental steps of managing a portfolio.
  • Creating direction for your portfolio and how to ensure that you are making your investment decisions with purpose.
  • We highlight the need to implement and follow the created plan, making deliberate and considered investment decisions.
blank note pad with passive income text on green wooden background.BUSINESS CONCEPT

Zolak

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

Today, I want to take a broad look at preparing for retirement or achieving any other investing goal. Unfortunately, too many people skip past the most fundamental steps of managing a portfolio, and as a result, they find themselves

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.04K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Comments (6)

PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (87.38K)
Write your plan down. And review it periodically. Ensure you follow the plan, but if it isn't working, don't be reluctant to change it. Just because you planned something doesn't mean it works well in practice. It means something if you have a written plan and don't follow it. Maybe you made it too complex or found a better way. Analyze that and change the plan if you need to do so.

I learned this when I was in project management. We would have periodic QA reviews where I'd have to produce proof that we were following the plans. And if we weren't then we figured out if it was the plan or our actions that needed changing.
W
Whathappens now
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (427)
I've been following you these past few years and have found your advice most helpful. Not only in the positions I have invested in over that time. Most importantly.... I've found you life philosophy to be sage advice as well. Thank you so much for what you do and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (33.92K)
@Whathappens now Thank you for your kind words and continued support. Happy Holidays, and all the best!
B
Bob greenstone
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (3)
Rida. I am a newbie here so please forgive this rookie question.

I have about 25% of my portfolio in 5%+ swvxx. I know that rate won’t last forever and am slowly buying into HDO positions.

What’s the recommended strategy here?

Bob
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (33.92K)
@Bob greenstonethank you for stopping by and raising your question. It is a rather large position in cash equivalents. Have you considered fixed income securities? Either through ETFs or individual preferred stock and baby bonds? These are at bargain prices and can increase your income by at least 30-50% while positioning you for considerable capital upside as rates drop.
B
Bob greenstone
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (3)
@Rida Morwa thank you for responding. Yes, definitely. And the model portfolio offers a lot of choices. And I am moving slowly to convert that position. I guess my real question is how quickly I should do that and what should my final CE % be in your view? Go all in now? 6 mo, 12 mo? 😅
