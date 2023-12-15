Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Recall Little More Than A Short Detour On The Path To Full Self-Driving

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered a recall of 2 million Tesla cars to improve safety measures.
  • Tesla is introducing FSD12 self-driving technology, which uses neural networks to mimic human decision-making.
  • Some experts believe Tesla's reliance on neural networks is flawed and should be supplemented with other software and sensors.
  • A Tesla breakthrough will result in a strong share price runup.

Tesla Update v7.0 Enables Self-driving Test In China

Tesla Update v7.0 Enables Self-driving Test In China. FSD12 Now Under Test By Employees

VCG

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ordered recall of 2 million Tesla cars dating to 2012 this week is a small, important step to improve

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.25K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

B
Blackwing22
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (284)
One only had to look at a modern day gas can to see how the government can fck up good designs
bwmaki profile picture
bwmaki
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (557)
Maybe short but potentially very expensive. There's a dozen or so lawsuits over the safety of FSD going on. Seems like a huge boost to the cases of those suing Tesla over safety concerns.
r
rwg45
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (806)
Taught by "video of humans driving" - because humans are such good drivers...
F
FarFromGuru
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (1.18K)
@rwg45 Who is better?

AI will separate bad drivers from the good.
T
TaylorMill
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (1.03K)
"Tesla Recall Little More Than A Short Detour On The Path To Full Self-Driving"

Really? Of course it begs the question "how short"? Otherwise .... how naive
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (5.31K)
Funny. That trash tesla puts out will never be fsd
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.