Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GXO Logistics: Automation Drive For Margin Expansion

Dec. 15, 2023 3:03 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
146 Followers

Summary

  • GXO Logistics reported $2.47 billion in revenue for Q3 2023, an 8% increase from the previous year.
  • Despite slower organic growth, GXO delivered strong operating margin and profitability, with operating income rising by 25%.
  • GXO's strategic focus on automation and AI is expected to drive margin expansion and boost its long-term financial goals.
  • We think that the company’s margin forecasts underestimate the impact of AI and suggest that it can achieve its $1.6 billion Adj. EBITDA goal ahead of FY 2027.

Industrial robot arm grabbing the cardboard box on roller conveyor rack with storage warehouse background. Technology and artificial intelligence innovation concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U

Investment Thesis

As one of the world’s leading supply chain outsourcers, GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) provides comprehensive warehouse management, distribution and fulfillment services to global customers. The company reported $2.47 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2023, an 8% increase from

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
146 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GXO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GXO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GXO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GXO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.