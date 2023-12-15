NNehring

Dividend stocks have lagged growth-oriented areas of the market quite badly this year, as is customary during raging bull markets. I’ve said on numerous occasions here on Seeking Alpha that I’ve favored growth over value (and dividends) and I continue to see it that way heading into 2024.

One name that is an absolute legend in the dividend stock space is The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and while its epic streak of nearly seven decades of dividend increases is nice, the stock is simply unattractive today. I’ll cover the reasons why I think this below, and why I’m placing a sell on the stock heading into 2024.

More downside ahead likely

Let’s begin with a quick look at the chart, which shows that during a massive bull run in 2023, PG has gone nowhere.

StockCharts

In fact, it’s lower today than it was at the start of the year, lagging the S&P 500 by a staggering 23% in the past twelve months. That kind of underperformance for value/dividend stocks – in my view – is much more likely to continue into 2024 than not, and the chart supports that view.

Momentum, as measured by the PPO and 14-day RSI, remains quite weak. If there were sustainable buying pressure from the bulls, you’d see it here. I don’t.

I’ve drawn in a symmetrical triangle pattern that’s looking close to completion. I suspect given the weak performance of the stock and the fact that momentum shows zero conviction from the bulls, that this pattern is likely to break to the downside. The first clue would be one or two closes below the blue trend line I’ve drawn in, followed by one or two closes below the prior relative low at ~$140. I fully expect these breakdowns to take place, it may just take some time. But the bottom line on the chart is that I see absolutely no reason to allocate capital here.

PG has a margin problem

We all know that the pandemic upended the margin construct for just about any company that makes physical products. That was especially true for consumer staples companies, as supplies became limited – and therefore more expensive – and they were forced to pass those increases on to customers. That’s all fine and out of the control of these companies, but the problem is that PG has never recovered.

Below we have trailing-twelve-months revenue, gross margins (in black), SG&A costs (in orange), and operating profit (in green).

TIKR

Revenue is up quite nicely since the pandemic, having seen a pretty steady rise over several years. That’s good, and PG should be commended for steadily growing through an extremely trying period.

The problem is that gross margins are still miles away from their pre-pandemic levels, and while SG&A costs have been well under control, the lack of gross margin production is still hampering operating profits to this day.

You’d expect, with everything else equal, that rising revenue would produce higher profits. The reason is because operating leverage allows for fixed costs to make up a lower percentage of revenue as revenue rises. PG has the rising revenue, and SG&A costs have indeed come down recently as a percentage of revenue. The problem is that gross margins remain very weak, and while they’re on the upswing, there’s a very long way to go to get back to what they were years ago, let alone make new highs.

You can make your own determination as to whether PG is going to see former highs on gross margins or not, but the issue I have is that the analyst community seems to be treating that margin expansion as a certainty, rather than a possibility.

Seeking Alpha

Growth in revenue is expected to be roughly 4% annually for the foreseeable future, which is totally reasonable given PG’s history. I have no issue with that and think it’s likely we’ll see something like that going forward.

The problem is that EPS estimates are building in at least that much growth in margins as well, and as far as I can tell, PG’s weak gross margin performance means I’m unwilling to just assume there is years of growth ahead on that front. Could it happen? Sure. Am I willing to assume it will? No, because PG has not earned the right for that given past performance. Any company that sees weaker margins on higher revenue over a period of years is one that deserves increased skepticism and scrutiny from investors, and it is my view that the analyst community is likely too bullish at the moment.

Valuation and wrap-up

Let’s now take a look at the valuation, which we have plotted for the past five years. PG’s valuation has bounced around but remained fairly over this period, which you’d probably expect for a large cap staples company.

TIKR

Shares go for 22X forward earnings today, which compares slightly favorably to the range of 19X to 27X, and the average of 24X. Is a company that grows at mid-single digit rates cheap at 22X earnings? I wouldn’t say that, however, based on PG’s own historical multiples, one could argue it’s slightly underpriced today. That leaves the bias to the upside from a valuation perspective, so that helps temper some of my bearishness from margins and the stock price chart.

However, given PG is a dividend stock through and through, we can also use the dividend yield as a valuation proxy. With dividend stocks, you can view the dividend yield as a valuation tool in that when the yield is high, the stock is relatively cheap, and vice versa.

Seeking Alpha

The yield today is off the lows, but also still very much off of the highs. At 2.6%, I’d argue the utility of PG as an income stock is reduced given that it’s both much lower than PG’s normal yields, and still well below that of Treasuries, which are risk-free and have tax advantages. Each person must make their own determination of how to achieve income goals, but in that context, the case for PG as an income alternative to Treasuries is difficult for me to make.

PG is a legend in dividend investing, and deservedly so. However, I simply think the company’s ability to capture margin from ever-rising revenue is far too weak, and I think estimates for EPS growth are quite aggressive. That does not mean PG cannot achieve ~8% growth, but it does mean that in my view the bias for surprises is lower. The valuation is decent, and could offer slight upside. The yield, however, doesn’t look attractive.

With all of this in mind, and the views I expressed on the price chart, I’m putting a sell on The Procter & Gamble Company stock for now, as I think there are countless places that are better suited for your investment dollars.