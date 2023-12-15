clubfoto/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It is also a review of healthcare ETFs whose largest holdings have been used to calculate these metrics, like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLV) and iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios ((ROE, GM)) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of the last trading day's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -29.76 -14.16 0.0213 0.2313 0.0141 9.22 64.45 0.0297 0.2574 0.0287 13.03 63.85 12.90% -3.29% HC Providers 5.27 -14.08 0.0501 1.4917 0.0687 14.30 19.44 0.0516 1.3870 0.0618 15.73 24.01 4.37% 6.80% Pharma/Biotech -0.46 -4.49 0.0362 0.2311 0.0318 20.59 78.47 0.0360 0.2299 0.0326 21.94 80.77 11.26% -2.14% Life Science Tools -5.23 -1.47 0.0312 0.1833 0.0318 14.69 57.94 0.0287 0.2703 0.0295 16.14 54.63 19.70% -6.31% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has notably deteriorated in life science tools.

Value and quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The healthcare sector valuation is close to 11-year averages: it shows a marginal overvaluation of 3% relative to this baseline, according to my S&P 500 monthly dashboard. Pharmaceuticals/biotechnology and life science tools are close to their own historical baselines in both valuation and quality. Healthcare providers are slightly undervalued regarding the same metrics, but quality is below the baseline. Healthcare equipment is the less attractive subsector, showing the lowest value and quality scores.

IXJ: an alternative to XLV

iShares Global Healthcare ETF started investing operations on 11/13/2001 and tracks the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index. It has a portfolio of 114 stocks, an expense ratio of 0.42%, and a 12-month distribution yield of 1.29%. The underlying index selects international healthcare companies weighted based on float-adjusted market capitalization. About 72% of asset value is in U.S. companies. The next chart lists the other countries appearing in the portfolio.

Geographical allocation in % of assets, ex-US (chart: author, data: iShares)

The portfolio is quite concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 43.1% of asset value, and the two heaviest names weigh about 7% each (LLY and UNH).

Name Weight (%) Location Exchange Ticker UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 7.24 USA NYSE UNH Eli Lilly and Company 6.8 USA NYSE LLY Johnson & Johnson 5.34 USA NYSE JNJ Novo Nordisk A/S CLASS B 4.47 Denmark Omx Nordic Exch NOVO B AbbVie Inc. 3.88 USA NYSE ABBV Merck & Co., Inc. 3.87 USA NYSE MRK Novartis AG 2.93 Switzerland SIX NOVN Roche Holding PAR AG 2.89 Switzerland SIX ROG AstraZeneca PLC 2.87 UK LSE AZN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2.85 USA NYSE TMO Click to enlarge

Nevertheless, IXJ is more diversified than XLV, where over 55% of asset value is in the top 10 holdings and the same top 2 constituents weigh about 10%.

In the last 10 years, IXJ has underperformed XLV by 51.4% in total return:

IXJ vs XLV (Seeking Alpha)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF may be an alternative to XLV for investors seeking an international exposure and a lower concentration in top holdings. Investors seeking a better diversification across holdings may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0362 (or price/earnings below 27.62) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

BMY Bristol Myers Squibb Company HRMY Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. CCRN Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. AMN AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. HUM Humana Inc. HAE Haemonetics Corporation DVA DaVita Inc. THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation SEM Select Medical Holdings Corporation CVS CVS Health Corporation Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.