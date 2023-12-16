Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Interest Rate Bets

The economic calendar is heavy next week as releases covering housing, manufacturing, and consumer sentiment pour in just ahead of the three-day weekend for the Christmas holiday. The key release will be the monthly update on core PCE. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge is forecast to show a soft 0.2% month-over-month rise in November to take the year-over-year rate down to +3.4%. Crucially, that mark would also imply a six-month annualized inflation rate of just above 2.0%, which is the Fed's stated inflation target. If the core PCE number comes in close to expectations, the buzz over lower interest rates may continue. At the time of publication, federal funds futures trading implied a 95% probability that the Fed's target rate would be lower than the current level after the May FOMC meeting. Globally, the Bank of Japan meeting next week has the potential for some dramatic news on the end of the negative interest rate era for the nation. Meanwhile, notable earnings reports in the U.S. include updates from FedEx (FDX) (preview), Nike (NYSE:NKE) (preview), Carnival (CCL) (analysis), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (Quant Ratings).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 18 - HEICO (HEI).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 19 - FedEx (FDX), Accenture (ACN), FactSet (FDS), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 20 - General Mills (GIS), Micron Technology (MU), Toro (TTC), and Winnebago (WGO).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 21

