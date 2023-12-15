monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Moving from “Great Expectations” to “The World According to GARP”. No, not changing from my reading list but with an excessive presence in growth stocks, I realized that I needed to change tack a little bit and add more GARPS (Growth at a Reasonable Price) to my portfolio.

With breadth returning to the market, the economy showing more chances of a soft landing and interest rates falling below 4%, it does make sense to add more cyclicals and economically sensitive stocks that are more reasonably priced. Besides, with the recent run up it is getting hard to find bargains in tech and growth stocks.

So, I found a company with subscription revenues, a fragmented market with room to grow, and a challenger freed from its conglomerate shackles. A company that talks about licenses and subscriptions, Net Retention Rates, and Land and Expand. Guess what? this is not a fast-growing software, SaaS, PaaS, or data business, but it has the same valuable characteristics of sustainable and recurring long term revenues and income. It is Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) a uniform and workplace supplies provider that's just been carved out of Aramark (ARMK). A competitor to the so very successful Cintas (CTAS), now just likely to start hitting the gas.

What made Cintas successful and how can Vestis emulate it?

Data by YCharts

Cintas, priced around $50 on December 13th, 2013, reached $567 on Dec 13th, 2023 - More than a ten bagger in 10 years! That's an annual CAGR more than 26%!

As we can see from the chart above, from 2020, Cintas has uniformly traded at a forward P/E over 25 and is currently valued at 35.6X forward earnings - a testament to its sustainable revenues and earnings. It also has a pretty high PEG of 3.8, clearly the market doesn't mind paying a premium for its growth.

A picture of uniformity and consistency.

Cintas Financials (Cintas, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

A few things stand out from Cintas' financials above.

While revenue grew 9% between 2014 and 2023 and 6% during the pandemic, operating income grew much faster at 13% and 12%! Operating margins grew from 14% in 2014 to 20% in 2023 and net profit margin 9% to 15%.

EPS grew the fastest at 17% and 13% on the back of a 15% share count reduction.

Vestis has to emulate this strategy and management is strongly working on wringing more efficiencies and profits out of its business, post spinoff. Revenues are unlikely to grow faster than single digits and it will be cross selling, upselling and operating efficiency that should give it a boost.

Strengths

Scale 300,000 locations across the US, covering single locations to large national franchises with multiple locations. Vestis covers 95% of the largest metropolitan statistical areas in the United States and every province in Canada. 350 worksite locations to service all of the above. Vestis is the second largest provider in the rental uniforms and industrial supplies market after the $6.9Bn Cintas.



Scale matters, making it a barrier to entry for smaller players unable to serve multiple locations. Operational efficiency is the reason for Cintas' dominance - smaller players can't do it at the same price as Cintas and Vestis, and it is far more expensive for industrial customers, local government authorities, franchises, hospitals and restaurants to do it by themselves.

Long term customer relationships for sustainable recurring revenues 92% of Vestis' revenues are recurring with long term contracts with a renewal rate of 93% Entrenched players are difficult to replace, and most have long term contracts.



Growth strategy to increase revenue and income

Continue leveraging the front line by making salespeople of its delivery agents. Currently, Vestis' delivery agents sell on 96% of routes. These are valuable assets and will be leveraged more.

Cross Selling - increasing revenue per customer. Management believes that only 30-40% of Vestis' product line is being sold and there is ample room for improvement, especially for workspace supplies.

Increasing margins by improving the product mix and eliminating low margin customers.

As CEO and President, Kim Scott said on the Q4-2023 earnings call.

"Thanks, Andy, appreciate that question. So cross selling the base is a very attractive margin accretive activity. So, we are hyper-focused on growing share of wallet with existing customers. And we've already incurred that fixed cost. We already have route drivers serving them plans assets tied to those customer locations. So, one of the single most important areas of focus that our whole team is rallied around is cross- selling to existing customers so that we can capture a share of wallet and leverage fixed assets and get that flow through revenue."

Besides growing sales, management is also focused on operational efficiencies by improving the network, reducing redundancies on routes, optimizing the last mile, which they believe should result in $30 to $50Mn in longer term savings.

As such, they do expect an improvement of 50-60 basis points in operating margins in FY 2024, and I’m forecasting that operating margins will continue to improve incrementally each year.

Weaknesses and Challenges

Vestis was burdened with $1.5Bn of debt as a result of the spin-off at a high interest rate of 7.5%. This means an outlay of $115-120Mn in interest payments each year plus debt repayments, which management has pledged to reduce each year. Vestis' net debt is a whopping 3.95X to EBITDA, which they plan to reduce to 1.5 to 2.5X by FY 2026. Additionally, Vestis needs about $75Mn of Capex each year, so together this is a significant burden and could crimp plans to grow and expand.

Even though the market size is about $48Bn according to Vestis' prospectus, this grows only 5% a year, and the only way for the stock to outperform is to really improve margins and increase earnings.

Investment Case

Sure, Vestis like Cintas is not cheap, for a 5% revenue and 10% EPS grower, with a debt burden of $1.5Bn, why are we paying 18x forward earnings?

Vestis Financial Forecast (Vestis, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

I do believe that Vestis can grow earnings faster up to double digits in the next 3 years or so. There was hardly any growth during the pandemic and this is the first year that Vestis has come out of Aramark's shadow. Aramark's bigger emphasis was on its food business and the uniforms / product supplies was part of a supposed synergy that never transpired. With Aramark, Vestis' growth was only 2%, which they have now planned to grow at 5% each year. I expect gross and operating margins to improve from the current 30% and 8% to 33% and 11% respectively by FY 2026. With margin improvements, and revenue growth between 5 and 6%, gross profit and operating income should also grow faster by 7-9% and 18-22% as better product mix and more cross selling operating efficiencies kick in as planned and Vestis begins to look more like Cintas.

Initially, net income will dip in with interest payments in FY 2024, but will recover from lower levels quite strongly, rounding off to a 10% CAGR over 3 years. Based on that, the forward P/E of 18 drops to 9 by FY 2026, a huge discount to Cintas' P/E of over 25. Cintas used its cash to reduce share count, Vestis will use it to reduce debt by 10% each year and bring down interest costs, which in turn will help increase earnings.

Besides, these are sustainable and recurring earnings, with more than 90% of customers renewing contracts. The market is fragmented with barriers to entry for small players and has plenty of room for the two larger players, Cintas and Vestis to consolidate.

And as CEO Kim Scott stated in Barron's

"The opportunity is tremendous, We’re operating in a highly fragmented market, with the big three players controlling only [25%]…and there’s a lot we can do as we gain density and scale."

I missed Cintas in 2016, thinking I was overpaying for a P/E of over 20 for a 10% grower, not realizing that market leaders with sustainable revenues and earnings, with little Capex, and little competition at their scale, do carry a premium. Also, I believe in the old Peter Lynch adage that investing in well run boring companies in boring industries generate good returns, because it keeps out the competition. Who wants to enter and compete with a uniforms and buckets and pails supplier - there's nothing sexy about that. Let's keep it that way, I cut my teeth investing the Peter Lynch way and I think I did all right. Vestis is a good investment at this price, buy for the long term.