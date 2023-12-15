Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAXS: Continuing Failure To Cover The Distribution

Dec. 15, 2023 4:39 PM ETPIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS)AIF, ARDC1 Comment
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PIMCO Access Income Fund offers a current yield of 12.71% and trades at a discount on net asset value.
  • The PAXS closed-end fund's performance over the past five months has been worse than expected due to changing market sentiment and rising interest rates.
  • The market may be overpricing bonds, as the December FOMC meeting did not suggest interest rate cuts of the magnitude currently priced into the market.
  • The fund's high level of leverage may be a drag on its performance, as it is underperforming the aggregate bond index even as long-term rates have fallen over the past month.
  • The fund is failing to cover its distribution pretty consistently, and destroying its net asset value in the process.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Credit cards and dollars in cash close up

Dmytro Skrypnykov

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is a closed-end fund aka CEF that income-focused investors can employ in pursuit of their goals. As is the case with most PIMCO funds, this one certainly does reasonably well on

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.52K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF, ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

i
integritycoatings
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (794)
Wrong look at Pimco UNII page.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PAXS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PAXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAXS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.