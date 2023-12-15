Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: Risk/Reward Highly Skewed To The Upside

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
186 Followers

Summary

  • Since its acquisition of health insurer Aetna in 2018, CVS has begun to transform its business model from a brick-and-mortar pharmacy retailer to a fully integrated healthcare provider.
  • Driven by a 2022 cutback in shareholder distributions and the announcement of two additional debt-funded acquisitions in primary care, shares have derated with growing investor concern about execution risk.
  • Given the strong performance in its insurance business and management having offered additional clarity on its mid-term strategy, I see a favorable risk/reward skew with significant headroom for multiple rerating towards peers.
  • I estimate CVS will be able to leverage their unique retail and brand footprint to further scale its growing primary care exposure and thus drive additional upside to its insurance business similar to industry primus UnitedHealth.
  • Using a SOTP approach and valuing its insurance and health services segment at a slight premium to peers Cigna and Elevance given higher growth and margins, I derive a target price of $100 and initiate CVS at Buy.

Las Vegas Strip - CVS

LPETTET

Company Overview

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a US-based integrated provider of healthcare solutions across the value chain from pharmacies and primary care to health insurance for commercial and governmental customers. It is the second largest healthcare services provider

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
186 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

a
abcde1
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (2.96K)
as a long-time CVS shareholder, it has been my observation that Karen Lynch has been a loser as the CEO; everything she does has been a dud. i say fire her and get a new CEO whose compensation will be zero unless his actions move the stock price to $100 and double the dividend. the CVS dividend payout ratio has been an embarrassment....what has Lynch done with all those profits?
A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (2.43K)
Good analysis, long CVS and just hoping Mr Market seed the true value of this gem soon and moves the needle upward where it belongs. 100 a share seems like the right target price to me.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (8.69K)
Excellent. Following you now. I have a modest amount of CVS in my main account (buy and hold) bought in the 60s, but took out a large block for my IRAs in the low 70s as well (tactical and will sell if it goes about 100 most likely). It's like they are giving away these shares at the current price. Madness.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.