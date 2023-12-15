Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Commerzbank: Capital Return And Fee Business Targeted In A Bid To Reach 11.5% RoTE In 2027

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
305 Followers

Summary

  • In its new strategic plan, Commerzbank targets 8% RoTE in 2024, gradually improving to 11.5% in 2027.
  • The bank may distribute about €1.5 billion to get to a capital position comparable with its largest competitor Deutsche Bank.
  • The distribution amounts to 11.5% of Commerzbank's market capitalization and is likely to put upward pressure on the share price.
  • Elevated interest rate assumptions are the main risk in Commerzbank reaching its 2027 aspirations.
  • The undemanding valuation of German banks and a strong capital position make Commerzbank a buy.
Commerzbank branch in Rostock, Germany

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I last covered Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) back in a February 2023 article here, arguing it was somewhat overvalued compared to its closest peer Deutsche Bank (DB). In November, Commerzbank released a new medium-term plan covering the 2024-2027

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
305 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRZBF, DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRZBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRZBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRZBY
--
CRZBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.