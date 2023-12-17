Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Or Not, Here Comes Nvidia

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's strong earnings report and guidance were overshadowed by concerns about the "China impact."
  • But China doesn't make up a large portion of data centers or hyperscaler capacity, allowing the rest of the world to easily fill any void from China.
  • Capacity initially planned for the 800-series AI accelerators can be moved to its flagship chips and sold into the supply constraint environment.
  • Nvidia's bull thesis remains intact while remaining less expensive than AMD, with better growth and higher gross margins.
Processor Unit, Chip War. The Chip Crisis, The World"s Big Problem. China and usa Flag.

blackdovfx

I always find it suspicious when a company is on a complete tear and some piece of the narrative is pulled out and held up well above the rest of the fundamental equation. This happened with NVIDIA Corporation

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
15.1K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in IT. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

i
igli1234
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (67)
NVDA to the moon 2024 and announce a stock split it will open up 100 point move imo long NVDA and I am bullish biased since 2015 lol
J
Jeff-ZZ
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (28)
Well said
