S&P 500 In 2024: A Tranquil Year Barring Exogenous Shocks

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

It was tempting to posit the exact close as of the day this article appears as the 2024 closing number for the S&P 500 (SP500)(NYSEARCA:SPY). But it's always a good idea to remind oneself that over the long term the S&P 500 has an upward bias which should be taken into account. After some thought I settled on 4901.32 for the last trading day of 2024. That'a not much of a gain from the present moment and could actually be below the 2023 closing high if the current Fed-driven rally (acceptance of the market's preference for no more rate increases along with several rate cuts in 2024) is followed by a Santa Claus rally. Santa usually puts everyone in a positive mood.

So far the market response to Fed liberality seems to be that Jay Powell has achieved the Goldilocks result of a soft landing and avoided a significant recession. The one thing to bear in mind is that the market doesn't always move in the same direction as the economy. Until Q3 2023, for example, the economy was flat while the S&P rallied vigorously led by the Magnificent Seven large tech stocks. All the gains came from an increase in the price/earnings ratio. One thing which factored into my prediction of a flat to modestly up 2024 in the S&P 500 is the possibility that the market will give back some of that increase in PE.

The outgoing year had just one worrying moment but in retrospect the market experienced no real shocks. Does anyone remember the banking crisis in the middle of March prompted by the panic of overly concentrated depositors whose accounts were larger than FDIC insurance coverage? Was anyone really surprised when the three major bank regulators came together to guarantee all deposits? They then dealt with the problem at their leisure by imposing charges on large banks which had no problems. It didn't take long for the market to shrug and decide that the financial authorities had the problem in hand. The problems of three medium sized and specialized banks amounted to one more hiccup the financial authorities could easily deal with. The rest of the outgoing year was smooth and unexciting. The default forecast for 2024, as usual, is to expect more of the same. Ongoing trends are likely to continue unless we can spot a brick wall directly in front of them. Such a wall isn't on the horizon at this point.

The Economy May Be Slowing - A Little

The dominant narrative going into 2024 is that the economy is slowing while the Fed is finished raising rates and will soon begin to cut. The Fed confirmed this narrative. In the statement accompanying yesterday's meeting. The most recent report of non-farm payrolls, however, came in at a monthly increase of 199,000 versus 150,000 forecast with the unemployment rate falling from 3.9% to 3.7%. There may be a slowdown underway, but so far it is minor and irregular.

Inflation Is Also Slowing - A Little

Many investors have a hard time keeping some basic facts about inflation in their heads. The first thing to remember is that inflation is not high prices. It's the rate of change in prices. If the cost of a rotisserie chicken at Whole Foods jumped 40% from 10 bucks to 14 bucks over the past couple of years disabuse yourself of the expectation that zero inflation going forward will move it back to 10 bucks. Barring actual deflation you are stuck with paying the firmly established amount of 14 bucks. All the Fed wants to do is get the percentage of increase down to 2% although for the disinflationary decade ending in 2020 it often exceeded that number and reached 2.5%.

Reported inflation in the recent CPI report was 3.1% or 4%, depending upon how you measure it. The headline 4% number is year over year, buoyed by the fact that inflation was higher a year ago thus leaving behind a lower YOY base. (The peak was 9.2% in June 2022.) The 3.1% annualized was month over month. The big surprise derived from the 0.1% actual monthly increase instead of the 0.0% expected. I don't think the increase of a few pennies will force me to switch away from organic rotisserie chickens. Our family cats have come to expect organic and they deserve it for the value they provide. As long as I'm around they will share it with my wife and me.

Got all the numbers? I have trouble too and wake myself up with one right cheek slap followed by another to the left cheek. The one other thing to remember is that inflation components aren't in synch. You get food and fuel early but wages later (as workers complain about the high prices of food and fuel). This year had a large number of union settlements which will continue to kick in for some time. The biggest lagging indicator is housing/shelter which enters the CPI as housing prices about a year and a half in the past. Shelter is about a third of CPI. Current housing prices are down enough from the top that it's possible to make the case that as the numbers finally appear 18 months after the fact they will drag the CPI into deflationary territory. In any case actual current inflation is probably much lower than the reported number.

That very hesitant deflation warning is well grounded in historical outcomes. After WWI there was a single year of 22% inflation followed by a single year of 21% deflation as the numbers settled toward normalcy. Something similar happened after WWII. That's very different from the kind of inflation in the 1970s which built gradually over decades. The COVID pandemic and massive spending to fight it seem much more similar to the post-war experiences than to the 1970s. Until now the adjustment to "normalcy" has been gradual but persistent although a modest overshoot involving brief deflation cannot be ruled out. If that's the general direction of prices you would want to own regular bonds and wait a bit on buying more TIPS or I Bonds.

Rates Are Already Sliding In Anticipation Of The Fed

My best and most actionable 2023 article had the title "Buy Bonds Now." It was published on Nov. 2 and suggested that rising rates had probably gone about as far as they would go. The scale had tipped from waiting for higher rates to locking in longer maturities before they slipped away. My other idea was that with the yield curve relatively flat the "right" maturity depended on you. For me at age 79 the maturity was seven or eight years, my best estimate of the remaining time I probably have before my heirs may be required to make decisions. With yields on Treasuries tagging 5% the probability was high that rates were about as good as they would get in the present cycle. A conservative investor might even move to lock in a 60/40 equity/bond portfolio, again adjusted for your age and level of aggressiveness. So far it has worked out exactly that way, faster than I would have guessed. Bonds have rallied furiously and yields on longer Treasuries have fallen more than 100 basis points.

Is it too late to buy bonds? Once again the answer isn't in the market - it's in you. What rate do you need to find super-safe bonds attractive for the long term? There are many long-term averages for bond yield depending upon start date. In general 5% (4.5-5.5%) has been a good rate at which to load up on bonds. It seems unlikely that rates will run back up to 5% in 2024 so that you might still consider buying with rates currently a little below 4%. You might accept a bit less than the long-term average yield at a moment like the present when stocks look pricey enough that the risk premium is probably only 1-2%. That 4% number, by the way, is approximately the same as the current earnings yield on stocks. The best criterion of course is what you require to balance safety and a decent return in your portfolio.

How Will Current Equity Valuations Impact 2024 Returns

Stocks are expensive. Long-term bull markets don't emerge from moments when valuations are as high as the present - about 25 times current earnings on the S&P 500. That's up from just under 20% a year ago, a 25% increase. Earnings went nowhere while stocks rallied and raised the PE. The Q3 earnings reports were the first of the year to have a year-over-year increase, with Q4 likely to follow. Revenues did better than earnings for the year so far, no surprise on that as late stage costs like labor are kicking in and squeezing profits.

The real story of the present year's rise so far is the role played by the spectacular performance of the seven large growth stocks which are at the top of the index. Up about 30% for the year so far they have accounted for most of the increase in the S&P 500. In the process they rose to representing more than 30% of the total value of the index (the two 30% numbers are accurate but do not arise from the same arithmetic). Each time in recent years that a handful of stocks have risen to have this degree of impact the market has been near a top. This extreme valuation is the one major brick wall which the market is likely to run into at some point in 2024.

Large Caps Vs. Small Caps, Growth Vs. Value

Large caps are expensive (as explained above). Small caps are cheap. Growth is expensive, value is cheap. That's a good place to start but may not be the whole story. Falling rates and slow growth in the economy would favor large cap growth companies because growth would be scarce and low rates would reduce the discount rate for future earnings. Value stocks would suffer earnings declines in a weak economy and low rates wouldn't help a lot until a recovery was on the way. No guarantees there, but that's the tendency. Small caps can stay cheap for a long time.

Do We NEED A Recession?

Market savants have been predicting a recession for over a year now and increasingly seem to be waiting for Godot. It was MIT Professor Paul Samuelson who quipped that "the stock market has predicted nine out of the last five recessions." The several dull market declines since 2021 seem to support his quip. Will the recession finally arrive in 2024? As suggested above there's evidence both ways leading many savants to predict a mild recession.

The better question may be whether we need a recession. Professor Samuelson's famous Ec 1 textbook argued that recessions adjusted excesses in everything from inventory to capital spending and restored discipline and leaner business operations to the economy. The decade of Fed-suppressed interest rates starting in 2009 followed by massive fiscal stimulus during the pandemic amounted to a policy of coddling the economy. With near zero cost of capital there is nothing to discipline the employment of capital. With assured fiscal support it's possible for very bad businesses to survive. The one major financial event of 2023 deepened and extended a policy of bailouts in which there's no accountability for mistakes. Is 2024 finally the year in which companies with heavy debt burdens and generally poor business models are allowed to fail? I wouldn't bet on it.

Will 2024 Be The Year Of Exogenous Shocks?

For 38 years the late Byron Wien produced a list of 10 "surprises" for the coming year defined as events that average investors saw as having only a 33% probability while the odds were actually more than 50-50. This may be a year in which one or two seemingly improbable exogenous shocks seem to come out of nowhere and change everything. Here are a few questions to think about.

What if withdrawal of US and European support leads to the brink of Ukraine losing the war with Russia? What if the fissure between US and Israeli views results in a wider war? What if China takes advantage of a distracted US to wrap Taiwan in a bear hug negotiating its gradual absorption into the PRC? What if a major party presidential candidate experiences a publicly visible health issue as the election approaches and is forced to withdraw? What if the withdrawal of a major presidential candidate is compounded by a third party polling above the major party whose candidate is forced to withdraw? (Remember 1912). What if a series of weather events in the US and elsewhere come together in such a way as to disrupt economic activity and many aspects of everyday life?

The likelihood that even one of the half dozen exogenous shocks takes place in 2024 is small and many readers may come up with a longer and better list. The thing to bear in mind is that any one of the low probability events above could have devastating consequences which appeared to come out of nowhere. Have you had a look at charts of the stock indexes in the years when the Watergate hearings took place and Richard Nixon ultimately resigned the presidency? Even the bluest of blue chips participated in a relentless bear market.

In the year 2024 we will likely muddle through as usual without shaking up the markets or the body politic. Corporate earnings will probably grow about 3% to a new high, although take the under if you are a bettor. That 3% is the long-term average which is closely correlated to gross domestic product and plugged in to long term estimates of stock returns. Thanks to declining population growth we may no longer grow at the rate which established the long term average. I don't plan to buy or sell equities on a significant scale in 2024 but just bought a sponsored five-year CD on Vanguard yielding 4.45% to replace another CD which matured.

As for the S&P 500, I expect that the 3% increase in earnings and a modest decline in PE will cancel each other out. The annual return will be flat. On the last trading day of 2024 the S&P 500 will close at 4901.32. Don't use this as your lottery number.