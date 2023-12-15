Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco Q1: Membership Model Muscles Through, But Can It Maintain Momentum?

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
124 Followers

Summary

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation announced fiscal Q1 2024 results that beat expectations, with revenue growing 6.2% to $58.8 billion and EPS of $3.58.
  • Comparable sales increased 3.8% YoY, excluding gas and foreign exchange effects.
  • Membership growth continues, with 72 million paid household members and 129.5 million cardholders at the end of Q1 '24.

Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer IX

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) announced fiscal Q1 2024 results that once again beat expectations. Revenue grew 6.2% to $58.8 billion EPS of $3.58 beating by $0.16. Costco remains a non-stop company that continues to expand warehouses all over

This article was written by

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
124 Followers
I look for companies with excellent business models and robust competitive advantages. I buy them at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
Yesterday, 6:28 PM
Comments (74)
I appreciate you taking the time to read my article.
I welcome any thoughts or questions you may have.
Please feel free to leave a comment below.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
COST:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.