Green Plains Partners: Can Its Nearly 14% Dividend Yield Be Sustainable?

Summary

  • Green Plains Partners LP warrants a buy rating for its high dividend yield and sustainability.
  • The ethanol market is expected to see significant growth, benefiting GPP's revenue from storage and transportation.
  • Despite potential risks, GPP has stable fundamentals and low volatility, making it a solid choice for dividend investors.
Investment Thesis

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GPP) warrants a buy rating for its high dividend yield and sustainability. Despite a high payout ratio, the company’s dividend payments appear to be safe due to forecasted industry growth, GPP’s consistent unlevered cash flow, and its

Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Speculative guy profile picture
Speculative guy
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (34)
GPRE will be completing the purchase of all GPP shares by the end of this year.
Per the q3 CC.
Speculative guy profile picture
Speculative guy
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (34)
Where have you been? The parent company is swapping their stock for all outstanding GPP stock.
