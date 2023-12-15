Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Empire State Realty: Occupancy Gains, 2024 Fed Pivot, And Possible Dividend Hike

Summary

  • Empire State Realty grew 2023 third quarter core FFO per share by 4 cents over its year-ago comp.
  • Falling CPI and interest rate cuts in 2024 set the backdrop for a possible dividend hike with the REIT currently paying out just 14% of core FFO.
  • The company's diversified portfolio, strong occupancy rates, and positive NOI growth contribute to its favorable position.

Empire State Building Collection

batuhanozdel/iStock via Getty Images

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has had a stellar year against wider doom calls from bears about the end of urban US office real estate. The REIT is up 44% year-to-date to cap a stunning recovery

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

