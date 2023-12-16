Weekly Indicators: Stocks And Bonds Say 'All Clear!' Production Says 'Not So Fast!'

TK_Haines/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because, while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

November data included a small increase in real and nominal retail sales, and small increases in industrial manufacturing production, There was also a small increase in consumer prices, while producer prices were unchanged.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.49%, down -0.28% w/w (1-yr range: 5.28-6.80 ) (6+ month low)

) (6+ month low) 10-year Treasury bonds 3.92%, down -0.31% w/w (3.30-4.93)

Credit spread 1.57%, up +0.03% w/w (1.54-2.42).

(Graph at Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Yield curve

10-year minus 2-year: -0.53%, down -0.30% w/w (-1.07 - -0.17)

10-year minus 3-month: -1.48%, down -0.32 w/w (-1.89 - 0.21)

2-year minus Fed funds: -0.90%, down -0.03% w/w.

(Graph at 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

6.64%, down -0.45% w/w (6 .07-8.03 ) (6 month low).

With the new highs in interest rates almost 2 months ago, their rating reversed from neutral to negative. The short end of the interest rate curve has been varying between neutral and negative, and is negative again now, as are both other spreads.

Because several long term interest rates have jumped ahead to the middle portion of their three year range, I have changed their rating to neutral. Otherwise I will wait for 4 months to pass after their most recent highs to change their sign.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +4% to 150 (125-208) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. up ) +4 to 144 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY -18% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -18.5% (NSA)

Refi apps up +19% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY up +27% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at https://www.yardeni.com/pub/mortgageapprate.pdf.)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.1% w/w

Up +3.9% YoY (3.9% - 12.1%) (new 12 month low).

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Mortgage rates, like bond yields, recently made multi-decade new highs. Additionally, purchase mortgage applications two months ago sank to repeated new long term lows. Refinancing has turned markedly higher YoY, warranting a change of sign to positive, but that is against nearly non-existent levels one year ago.

Real estate loans turned ever more positive during 2022. This was helped by inflation in house prices. This indicator declined by 1/3rd from its peak YoY% change in August, turning neutral, and six weeks ago sank below 6.0%, the last housing indicator to turn negative.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. October data was released two weeks ago:

M1 m/m down -0.5%, YoY Real M1 down -13.3%

M2 m/m down -0.1%, YoY Real M2 down -6.5%.

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold in March 2022. Real M1 also turned negative as of May 2022.

Corporate profits (Q3 actual and Q4 estimated) from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 32)

Q3 actual 58.90, up +8.0% q/q

Q4 estimated down -0.31 w/w to 54.50, down -7.5% q/q.

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported. This rating recently changed from negative to neutral, and when Q3 profits made a new all-time high, changed to positive. Now that Q4 estimates have entered the mix, and a big decline is anticipated, the measure has reverted to neutral.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -0.07 (looser) to -0.51 (-0.03 - -0.62)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.06 (looser) to -0.50 (+0.16 - -0.59)

Leverage subindex down -0.07 (looser) to -0.37 (+1.61 - -0.37) (new 1 year low).

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real breakeven point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. The leverage index had improved from negative to neutral, then briefly retreated back to negative, but is positive for the past several weeks. The adjusted index had improved beyond its breakeven point, briefly turning positive before reverting to neutral, and also now positive again. The unadjusted index had also moved close enough to its breakeven point to turn neutral, but now is positive again as well.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead”

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): down -26 w/w to 213, -82 m/m (154 9/22/23 - 315 on 3/15/23)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: up +0.0472 to -0.4063 (1.5746 3/23/23 - -.7854 7/28/23) St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

BCIp from Georg Vrba: up +1.0 w/w to 11.8 as of 12/14/23 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal averaging 20 weeks ahead).

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This number fell below that threshold at the beginning of August 2021, so not only is it negative, but we are now well into the “recession eligible” time period.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. It did so in December, and then again briefly in March, but almost immediately decreased back below zero again and stayed there.

The BCIp, deteriorated sharply earlier this year below its recession-signaling threshold, but then improved sufficiently so that IM rescinded the recession signal. Last week, it went back below the “25” recession warning threshold, but improved above it two weeks ago. IM has updated its accompanying text to say that one measure is signaling a recession to begin in 16 weeks +/-8 weeks, while a second measure is not signaling recession at all.

Trade weighted US$

Up +0.78 to 121.15 w/w, down -1.0% YoY (last week) (broad) (117.60 - 124.77) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index

Down -1.46 to 102.52 w/w, down -2.1% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (100.79-114.78).

Ever since 2021, both measures of the US$ were well above +5% higher YoY, and so negative. Recently, both declined into the neutral range, and in earlier this year, both turned positive.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.04 to 98.90 (97.86 12/08/23-118.14)

Down -12.2% YoY (Best: +52.3%; worst -25.3%).

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch.)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

139.68, up +4.45 w/w (135.23 12/8/23-154.13 1/4/23)

Down -17.3% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7, 2022).

During the Boom of 2021, commodity prices soared, and total commodities were very positive. Both indexes are now in the bottom 1/3rd of their 12 month range, so both are negative.

Note, importantly, that because this particular decline in commodity prices may reflect increased supply rather than destruction of demand, the message of a nearly -10% YoY decline may have been very different from usual. On the other hand, the FRBNY’s “Global Supply Chain Pressure Index,” a monthly indicator, just went above 0 in November for the first time since January, indicating slight tightness.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +2.5% to 4719.19.

Stocks made several new 3 month highs and even a new 12+ month high earlier this year, including at the end of July. Since then, last month saw a new 3 month low; but in the past two weeks we have seen new 3 month (and indeed 12+ month) highs as well. Since we have had both within the last 3 months, this indicator has turned from negative to neutral.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

*Empire State down -6.4 to -11.3

Philly down -3.1 to +1.3

Richmond down -7 to -4

Kansas City up +22 to 0

Dallas down -11.7 to -20.5

Month-over-month rolling average: down -2 to -8.

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. Since spring 2022, these gradually declined to neutral and then negative. Recently they became “less negative,” but last month’s readings were generally slightly lower. If they improve to -3 or higher, that will change their rating to neutral.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

202,000, down -17,000 w/w

4-week average 213,250, down -7,750 w/w.

(Graph at St. Louis FRED.)

The 4-week average had been higher by 5% or more YoY for most of this year, but not at levels which have in the past triggered a “recession warning.” Since late summer things improved considerably, warranting a neutral rating. This week for the first time this year claims are lower than they were one year ago, warranting a rating change to positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Down -1 to 98 w/w

Down -7.8% YoY (low 7.9%- high +0.9%).

This was extremely positive at the end of 2021. During 2022, the comparisons at first slowly and then more sharply deteriorated, and by early this year had turned negative. After improving somewhat, in the past two months the YoY comparisons have faded again, and now it is close to its worst reading of the year.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury):

$258.4 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $247.6 B one year ago, +$10.8 B or +4.4%.

YoY comparisons peaked in Q1 2022. Since summer, it has oscillated between neutral and positive, and was negative on a monthly basis several times. Since the first of the year, these have generally turned positive. That was not the case for the month of April, but in May it turned back positive, and on a 20 day basis it has usually been near its best level in 12 months for the last few months. For three weeks it turned negative, but rebounded to positive again several weeks ago.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$0.36 to $71.55 w/w, down -1.4% YoY ($66.74 - $98.62)

Gas prices down -.09 to $3.14 w/w, down -$0.10 YoY

Usage 4-week average up +2.3% YoY.

(Graphs at

.)

Oil prices both remain in the middle 1/3rd of their 3 year range, and so are neutral. Gas prices are now down near the lows of their 3 year range, and so are positive. Mileage driven turned negative for 5 weeks before turning positive five weeks ago.

Note: given this measure’s extreme volatility, I believe the best measure is against their 3 year average. Measuring by 1 year, both are positive.

Bank lending rates

5.31 Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), down -0.01

5.47 LIBOR unchanged w/w (0.10130- 5.47) (graph at link).

The TED Spread has been discontinued, and LIBOR is in the process of being discontinued. At the suggestion of a reader, I am beginning to track the SOFR instead. Unfortunately, SOFR has only been in existence since 2018, so there is no track record has to how it might behave around normal recessions (vs. the pandemic). Over the past 5 years, it does appear to have matched the trend in LIBOR.

But because of its very brief track record, although I will report it I will not be including it in my list of indicators in the conclusion, at least for now.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +0.26 to 2.39 w/w (Low 0.66 Dec 10, 2022 - high 2.39 Dec 16, 2023).

After a very positive 2021, this measure declined to less than half its best YoY level, thus changing to neutral. It remained in that range all this year until two weeks ago, when it broke above 2.0, changing its rating to positive. Then it declined back into negative, before turning back to positive in the past two months.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table) State of the Restaurant Industry | OpenTable (no update this week)

December 7 seven day average -3% YoY (Worst this year -11% 5/11/23).

I have been measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Open Table’s data since early April has generally shown a YoY% decline in the range from -2% to -7%.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +3.4% YoY, 4-week average +4.1% (high 10.1% in December 2022; low -0.4% July 13, 2023) United States Redbook Index.

The Redbook index gradually deteriorated from extremely positive in early 2022 to neutral by the end of the year, to negative by this summer, before rebounding in the past few months. After a very good October, comparisons have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. The link above goes to a 5 year graph to best show the comparison.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -2.5% YoY

Intermodal units up +5.5% YoY

Total loads up +1.7% YoY.

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report.)

Shipping transport

Harpex down -16 to 810 (810 - 4586 ) (24 month low)

) (24 month low) Baltic Dry Index down -84 to 2411 ( 530-2937 ) (graph at link).

Rail data has been very volatile this year, with lots of volatility from positive to negative and back again. Last week they were positive; this week they were mixed again.

Harpex backed off all the way to new lows earlier this year. BDI traced a similar trajectory, rebounding sharply earlier this year and then retreating just as sharply, and remains negative - until last week, when it increased sharply to a 1 year+ high This week it declined significantly, but remains positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.3% w/w

Up +7.7% YoY (worst -10.0% Dec 2, 2022).

In spring 2022, this metric turned negative, but the YoY comparisons gradually improved. It generally and gradually improved this year, and has been positive now for a number of months.

Consumer inflation by Truflation (Independent, economic & financial data in real time on-chain)

Down -0.21% to +2.95% YoY (High 6.68% 12/18/22 - Low 2.11% 7/14/23).

This recent addition is a daily update to inflation, similar to the “billion prices project” of the last decade (which required a subscription). I have not added this to my list below of coincident or leading indicators, but needless to say it is an up-to-the-moment reading on this very important indicator.

Summary And Conclusion

Below are this week’s spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ X 10 year Treasury ✓ X 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 ry. - 3 mo. Treasury ✓ 2 yr - Fed funds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ X Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 3 3 8 Click to enlarge

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ X Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 5 4 5 Click to enlarge

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail x ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ TED (deleted) LIBOR (deleted) Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 6 1 2 Click to enlarge

With the Fed indicating that they are pivoting, the interest rate components of the long leading indicators have begun to improve. Corporate profits are neutral, and credit conditions have turned positive. The long leading conclusion continues to be “less bad.”

Short leading measures remain very mixed. The further decline in gas prices in particular is positive. As indicated in text, commodity prices low compared with a year ago is normally a negative, but in the post-pandemic era probably reflect a supply rebound, hence actually positive. I have not yet done a detailed examination of how supply chain tightness may be integrated quantitatively as an indicator, but plan on taking a look. It nevertheless remains concerning that manufacturing indicators, monthly as well as weekly, are generally negative, as are most housing construction indicators. In that regard the measure of building units under construction in next Tuesday’s residential construction report will be very important.

Coincident indicators continue very positive.

In sum: the bond and stock markets have both sounded the “all clear,” but the goods production part of the economy is not participating at this point.