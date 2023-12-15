Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CHI: Time To De-Risk After The Rally (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed-end fund focused on convertible securities, with a high allocation to the technology sector.
  • The fund has had a positive performance this year, up 9% but with a high volatility and a -16% drawdown earlier in the year.
  • The fund's premium to NAV is towards top end of its historic range, and it has a high correlation to the S&P 500.
  • The market is currently in a state of greed, with many indicators in overbought territory.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Thesis

The last week has seen a furious rally on the back of a dovish Fed, rally which perversely is attracting stragglers in a bout of euphoria:

Euphoria never ends well, especially when

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.08K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.