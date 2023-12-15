Dilok Klaisataporn

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious initiation article on the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA). I was not impressed with the fund's disclosure, as it was essentially a levered bet on the shape of the yield curve, but that important detail was missing in the fund's marketing materials and prospectus.

Perhaps it was in response to my article, but Simplify recently released a deep dive video on the TUA ETF, going into the mechanics of the fund and how investors can use the product in their portfolios. In the video, Simplify essentially confirmed my understanding of the fund's operations and I highly encourage interested readers to watch the video (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Tactical usage of TUA ETF confirms my understanding (simplify.us)

The TUA ETF holds a roughly 5:1 levered long position in 2-year US Treasury futures, with collateral invested in treasury bills to earn additional yield (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TUA ETF holdings (simplify.us)

As per Simplify's presentation, one of the main tactical use of the TUA ETF is as a curve trading bet, "anticipating a decrease in short term rates" (i.e. a "bull steepener"). This is the 'hidden bet on the yield curve' that I wrote about in my prior article.

Potential Yield Benefits In "Normal" Curve Environment

Simplify's presentation also highlighted some potential benefits of TUA's strategy that I did not appreciate in my prior article. For example, in a "normal" yield curve environment (i.e. upward sloping yield curve) when treasury bills are yielding 2%, 2 year yields are 2.4%, 10 year yields are 3% and the cost to borrow in the futures markets are 2.1%, investors may see a benefit in yields from leveraging 2 year futures compared to cash bonds:

Hypothetical Portfolio Yield = 2.0% (collateral yield) + 5 * [2.4% (2 year) - 2.1%(borrow)] = 3.5% > 3.0% (10 year yield)

Furthermore, owning treasury exposure via futures may have important tax benefits that I had not previously considered. According to Simplify, TUA's profits are treated as 60% Long-term / 40% Short-term capital gains, regardless of holding period. This reduces the maximum federal marginal tax rate to 26.8% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TUA has tax benefits compared to owning cash bonds (simplify.us)

Interesting Case Of Underperformance

In my prior article, I also wrote about TUA's underperformance relative to its benchmark in the recent past. Specifically, the TUA ETF lost 8.9% YTD to September 30 compared to the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index at -2.9% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TUA performance has lagged (simplify.us)

Initially, I had attributed this underperformance to the 2 year yield rising faster than the 10 year yield ( i.e. "bear flattener") as the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases had a bigger impact to short-term yields.

However, when we go back and look at the yield curve for this time period, we can see that the 10-2 yield curve actually steepened on an absolute basis, from -61 bps at the end of 2022 to -44 bps at the end of September (Figure 5). So I am a little perplexed on why and how the TUA ETF underperformed by so much.

Figure 5 - 10-2 yield curve (St. Louis Fed)

Perhaps the underperformance is caused by the fund's leverage, as the fund needs to pay implied short-term borrowing rates (i.e. 3 month SOFR rates) in order to leverage up its futures exposure to duration match with 10 year treasuries.

Looking at 3 month SOFR rates and 2 year yields in the past year, the negative funding spread had been as wide as 100 bps for some parts of the year (Figure 6). Levered 5 times, this negative funding spread could have caused the large underperformance.

Figure 6 - 3 month SOFR vs. 2 year yield and 10 year yield (St. Louis Fed)

Recent Performance Finally Matching Expectations

Since October, market participants have been anticipating peak short-term interest rates and potential interest rate cuts in 2024. This expectation was further cemented earlier this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates "are likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle". While Chair Powell left some wiggle room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates if macro conditions warrant, the general dovish tone of the FOMC press conference gave investors the greenlight to anticipate significant interest rate cuts in 2024.

Measured from the beginning of October, the TUA ETF has delivered 7.5% in total returns, slightly ahead of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) at 6.9%, as interest rates fell across the curve (Figure 7). However, investors should note that the TUA has a portfolio duration of 8.1 years compared to IEF's 7.4 years, so I would characterize TUA's recent performance as inline with expectations.

Figure 7 - TUA has performed well since October (Seeking Alpha)

What Is Future Path Of Interest Rates?

The question for me going forward is whether markets have gotten too aggressive in anticipating half a dozen interest rate cuts and how the shape of the yield curve may change in the coming quarters.

Since peaking in mid October, 2-year yields have collapsed 82bps from 5.19% to a recent 4.37%. This is roughly inline with the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections ("SEP"), which forecasts Fed Funds rate declining by 80 bps from a 2023 median forecast of 5.4% to 4.6% at the end of 2024 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Fed SEP expect 3 rate cuts in 2024 (federalreserve.gov)

This suggest much of the interest rate cuts are already 'priced in' into 2 year yields in a 'soft landing' scenario and the TUA ETF is fairly priced.

However, market participants are much more aggressive, currently pricing in 6 interest rate cuts by the end of 2024, based on Fed Funds futures (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - However, Fed Funds futures are pricing in 6 rate cuts (CME)

For the Federal Reserve to cut 150 bps in 2024, the economy will likely have to slow materially, perhaps even hit a 'hard landing' (i.e. recession).

A recession is actually not as far-fetched as one might think. Given the 'long and variable' lag in monetary policy, some of the more recent rate increases may still be filtering through the economy.

Already, we are seeing a significant slowdown in real time economic data. For example, the Atlanta Fed's real time GDPNow indicator currently shows Q4 GDP growing at just 1.2%, a steep drop from the official Q3 growth rate of 5.2% (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - GDPNow showing Q4 GDP growth of just 1.2% (Atlanta Fed)

We are also seeing a reduction in job openings and an uptick in unemployment. According to Fed economist Claudia Sahm, a recession begins when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.50 percentage points or more relative to the minimum of the three-month averages from the previous 12 months. We are currently at 0.30 on this metric (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Real time monitoring of Sahm Rule (St. Louis Fed)

In the event of a hard landing, the TUA ETF could stand to benefit, as the Federal Reserve will be expected to cut Fed Funds rate to stimulate the economy. Since 2 year yields are highly correlated to Fed Funds rates, we should expect 2-year yields to decline significantly (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Fed Funds rate highly correlated to 2 year yields (St. Louis Fed)

Furthermore, historically, the yield curve steepens during recessions as the Federal Reserve cut short-term rates faster than long-term rates decline (Figure 13). This means the TUA should outperform a similar duration treasury bond.

Figure 13 - Yield curve tend to steepen in recessions (St. Louis Fed)

So in a 'soft landing' scenario, the TUA is fairly priced and in a 'hard landing' scenario, the TUA may have upside.

Conclusion

Simplify recently released a deep dive video clarifying the operations and usage of the TUA ETF, confirming my understanding of the fund. Kudos to Simplify for being responsive to criticism.

Looking forward, I am upgrading the TUA ETF to a buy as the Fed indicates peak interest rates are in place. In a 'soft landing' scenario, the TUA ETF is fairly priced and inline with the Fed's expectations for 2024 Fed Funds rate. However, in a 'hard landing' scenario, there could be significant upside if the Fed is forced to cut interest rates more aggressively to stimulate the economy.