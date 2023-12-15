Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toast: Innovation To Power Growth

Dec. 15, 2023 10:50 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST) Stock1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Toast reported strong Q3 revenue growth, although it did not have produce its typical large beat.
  • Toast continues to innovate and has a long runway for growth in the fragmented restaurant fintech industry.
  • Following its recent weakness, the stock looks attractively priced.

Waiter receiving payment by phone at a restaurant

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Back in March, I wrote that Toast (NYSE:TOST) was one of the best growth stocks out there, serving a large market with a long runway for growth. I followed that up

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.05K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Kirby Muxloe
Yesterday, 11:07 PM
Comments (1.13K)
By and large agree with the article. I worry about square at the small cafe end of the customer base worldwide, squarespace at the mid end cafe and restaurant customer segment in Noeth America and abroad and Lightspeed in the mid to larger restaurant space. Lightspeed are also in hospitality and growing more internationally so could be worth holding as well as Toast.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TOST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TOST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.