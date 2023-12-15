Dividend Income Update November 2023

kanawatvector

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

With the markets at or near all-time highs, after a wild up and down 2023, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days for some of my holdings).

As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim, while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable.

Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand).

Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high-yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my November 2023 dividend totals.

Date Symbol Description Amount 11/01/2023 VZ Verizon Communications $135.78 11/01/2023 GIS General Mills Inc. $145.19 11/01/2023 T AT&T Inc. $156.84 11/09/2023 CLX The Clorox Company $20.51 11/10/2023 GD General Dynamics $13.24 11/13/2023 APD Air Products and Chemicals $72.97 11/15/2023 CL Colgate-Palmolive $8.69 11/15/2023 ABT Abbott Laboratories $40.45 11/15/2023 ABBV AbbVie Inc. $332.01 11/15/2023 HRL Hormel Foods Corp. $23.77 11/15/2023 PG Procter & Gamble $26.52 11/16/2023 AAPL Apple Inc. $11.82 11/20/2023 CAT Caterpillar Inc. $98.37 11/24/2023 SBUX Starbucks Corp. $17.61 Total: $1,103.77 Click to enlarge

Another four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I’ll definitely take it, as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income.

This represents a 17.4% year-over-year increase from November 2022. As mentioned earlier, the markets may swing wildly from week to week and month to month but dividends are seemingly more stable, reliable and predictable.

In today’s world filled with tons of uncertainty and guesswork I’ll gladly take it. With one more dividend income update left in 2023, I’m sure the market drama will continue.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your November dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.