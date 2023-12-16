Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Stock: Time To Be Cautious Again

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft's financial results show growth in revenue and EPS, driven by the More Personal Computing Segment and Productivity and Business Processes.
  • Analysts predict strong growth for Microsoft Cloud and positive feedback on M365 Copilot, indicating potential widespread adoption.
  • The valuation of Microsoft stock is a concern, with a high P/E ratio and low free cash flow yield suggesting limited future price growth.
  • In the short term, I expect that the price will find it increasingly difficult to rise and that we'll probably end up in a consolidation again at best.
  • I reiterate my 'Hold' rating this time.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

Intro & Thesis

I have repeatedly written in my past articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that it is one of my favorite FANGMAN companies. It owes this to its wide moat, its good business diversification with a leadership

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
7.45K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (7.24K)
Excellent analysis, Danil. I agree with your Bottom Line. I recently trimmed our position in MSFT by about 20% at a price of $375, but it still represents the 6th largest holding in our fairly concentrated but diversified portfolio of 28 stocks.

I didn't single out MSFT for special treatment when I trimmed our position. I trimmed most stocks across the board the past couple of days, especially in the financial sector that I had the guts to over-weight by more than 3x that sector's weighting in the S&P 500. Caution, diligence and prudence dictated that I raise cash that I can redeploy in the next month or two, as I envision a very bumpy start to 2024. That being said, I only trimmed. I did not go short or even sell all of our stocks. Rather, we remain 80% invested in the stock market, with the rest being split between short term bonds and cash.

I do not see any stocks that are particularly appealing to me after the recent runup in prices. I can justify holding what we own in our diversified portfolio of large cap stocks covering the gamut from growth to value to cyclicals to GARP stocks. My primary objective is to preserve the 60+% year to date gain that was driven primarily by my aggressive options trading strategy, but there are stocks such as EPD, JPM, GOOG, CB, AMZN and MSFT that should be owned, even if trimmed somewhat.

I hope you are as prolific as a writer in 2024 as you have been the past year. Your analytical skills are solid, and I enjoy reading your articles and supporting your ongoing efforts.
kiar97 profile picture
kiar97
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (1.05K)
@Danil Sereda : Thanks for the article write up. Even though, you mention about Copilot opportunities, you don’t highlight much on Azure severs and OpenAI partnerships. You seemed to be much fixated on P/E through out your article.

If that’s the case, I guess, AMZN, NVDA, AMD, TSLA, etc are in an alien world for you. And unfortunately (for you), those are the companies that had the best runs and one would have missed all the fantastic runs..

Charlie munger says “It’s best to buy companies which has high growth, even though they come at a premium”. And MSFT along with the above companies fall into that category.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (1.99K)
MSFT my 20 year hold with gravy dividends.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (15.01K)
Thanks for the article.

Long NVDA, CRM, MSFT, and AVGO.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.