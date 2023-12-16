Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ConocoPhillips In 'The Age Of Energy Abundance'

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.07K Followers

Summary

  • We discuss the current state of the oil market, highlighting the abundance of oil and gas supply and the resulting decline in prices.
  • ConocoPhillips' exposure to low domestic gas prices and its strategy shift towards expanding LNG capacity to expand margins.
  • We also discuss ConocoPhillips' dividends and valuation, noting its recent increase in the organic dividend and the potential impact of lower oil & gas prices in the future.

Last year at this time, I warned oil perma-bulls that the tremendous returns generated by the leading oil companies was primarily the result of Russia's war-of-choice on Ukraine and the subsequent breaking of the global energy supply-chain. And that

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM, VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

e
energyguy921
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (5.18K)
Abundance of crooked politicians and their drug up useless sons

Why do you support Biden and his commie cronies?

What’s your pronoun Fitzy?
P
Papparoach
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (482)
@energyguy921 why do you support a fascist dictator?
t
tennis111
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (455)
@Papparoach Closed borders, low inflation, and low oil prices were nice while they lasted.
