sanfel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I will elucidate the reasons why the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is poised to follow a choppy trend throughout 2024 and why the prospect of a soft landing is highly plausible. In my perspective, the factors that could adversely impact the US economy originate not domestically, but externally-specifically in China.

Within this article, I will establish a maximum target for the S&P 500 at $5,113 and a lower target at $4,618. This implies that, given the current price of 4,707.09, the S&P 500 might maintain a relatively stagnant trajectory.

Inflation

Overall inflation has significantly moderated since the peaks of June 2022, when it stood at 9.1% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. As indicated in the table below, the current Consumer Price Index [CPI] on a YoY basis is 3.2%, reflecting a 5.9% decrease from the earlier high.

This reduction can be attributed to the decline in oil and food prices-items not factored into the calculation of core CPI due to their inherent volatility. Recent events have underscored the unpredictable nature of food and oil prices.

However, core inflation has not receded as rapidly as overall inflation. Reaching its zenith in September 2022 at 6.6% on a YoY basis, the current metric stands at 4%, signifying a 2.6% decrease in core inflation, a figure notably lower than the 5.9% reduction observed in overall inflation.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Statista

It's crucial to note that this "reduction in inflation" does not imply that goods and services will become cheaper; such a scenario would constitute deflation, a circumstance not promised by the Federal Reserve [Fed]. Therefore, the relief consumers may experience does not arise from a decrease in the cost of necessities but rather from a slowdown in their rate of increase. The strain on consumers' wallets persists, and there is a high likelihood that pay increases could contribute to an upswing in inflation.

Interest rates

Interest rates are presently at levels comparable to those seen in 2008 and 2000, where rates were 5.25% and 6.51%, respectively. Notably, the rate during the dot-com bubble in 2000 was even higher than the current rate of 5.33%.

Historically, each peak in interest rates has been succeeded by a recession, as depicted in the graph below, showcasing substantial reductions in interest rates. These reductions are typically a result of the Federal Reserve's efforts to counteract an economic downturn.

Statista

The current interest rates are substantial enough to impose additional financial burdens, such as an extra 3.62% on mortgages, 4.58% on credit card debt, and 3.66% on car loans. Coupled with the resumption of student loan payments-typically spanning 20 years on average-individuals who complete a 5-year bachelor's program at age 23 are expected to conclude their student loan payments at age 43.

What does the past tell us?

In previous recessions, the S&P 500 exhibited a decline following the commencement of rising interest rates. The savings rate preceding the crash was lower than the current 4.22% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The stock market initially surged in response to rate cuts, as evident in the segments labeled as "P/E," only to later experience a downturn.

During the bear market of the 2000s, the savings rate before the crash was 3.70%. Meanwhile, households had to allocate approximately 11.44% of their income to debt servicing. In 2001, the Federal Reserve [Fed] slashed interest rates to 1.83%, resulting in the S&P 500 becoming notably overvalued with a P/E of 46.5. However, this P/E subsequently decreased as the economy returned to growth.

Dot-Com Bubble (2000) Savings household Debt Interest Rates S&P P/E 1997 6.10 11.32 6.06 24.43 1998 5.50 11.16 4.91 32.6 1999 3.70 11.44 4.96 30.5 2000 4.10 11.76 5.83 26.41 2001 3.70 12.36 1.88 46.5 2002 5.30 12.36 1.20 31.89 2003 5.00 12.23 0.98 22.81 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

In the 2008 recession, economic indicators for families were even more challenging. Individuals had a saving rate of 2.40% in 2007, and households were spending 13% of their income on debt servicing. Once again, as the Fed cut interest rates, the S&P 500's P/E surged from 22.19 in 2007 to 60.7 in 2008.

Great Recession (2008) Savings household Debt Interest Rates S&P P/E 2004 6.20 12.19 2.20 20.7 2005 2.50 12.57 4.09 17.85 2006 2.60 12.73 5.25 17.4 2007 2.40 13.00 4.28 22.19 2008 5.80 12.86 0.08 60.7 2009 5.40 12.30 0.12 21.88 2010 6.20 11.24 0.19 16.26 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

In the post-pandemic bear market, current saving rates surpass those of the past two downturns, standing at 4.22%, an improvement from the previously discussed 2.40% and 3.70%.

Households are now allocating 9.82% of their income to debt servicing, a considerable improvement compared to the earlier figures of 13% and 11.76%. Furthermore, the S&P 500 is not as overvalued; presently, it stands at levels akin to those of 2009 and 2003, bridging the gap between the Great Recession and the Dot-Com era. The market reflects a similar trajectory, swelling as the economy initiates growth once again.

Post-Pandemic Bear Market (2022) Savings household Debt Interest Rates S&P P/E 2019 6.40 9.80 1.55 23.15 2020 12.00 9.22 0.09 38.23 2021 6.10 9.08 0.08 24.09 2022 3.40 9.87 4.33 22.23 2023 4.22 9.82 5.33 24.33 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

The largest companies of the index seem untouched

Eight companies collectively constitute approximately 30.69% of the S&P 500, namely: Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

In the graph presented below, their net incomes have demonstrated stability, with the exception of Berkshire Hathaway, which has experienced a roller-coaster-like trajectory in net income since 2019. Notably, Amazon stands out as the most volatile in terms of net income due to its evident exposure to direct-to-consumer sales.

YCharts

Where does this data leaves us?

The current state of the consumer is notably healthier than in past recessions. Households are currently allocating approximately 9.82% of their income to debt servicing, and the savings rate, currently at 4.22% of income, closely aligns with the figures from the 2000s. However, it's worth noting that during that period, households were allocating 11.76% of their income to debt servicing. This implies that today's consumer carries less debt and possesses more savings, which is a positive trend.

Unemployment, although not insignificant, is comparatively lower than in certain other countries. As of the latest jobs report released on December 9, the unemployment rate, a slight reduction from the October figure of 3.9%. Overall, unemployment has remained relatively stable.

Statista

A report on CNBC suggests that consumers are becoming aware of the consequences of fueling their spending by accumulating credit card debt. According to the economic cycle, consumers use debt to drive spending, creating growth. However, when they need to repay those debts, consumption slows down, potentially leading to a recession. While this logic points toward a potential slowdown, I believe a full-fledged recession is less likely. The consumer remains healthy and appears to be curbing excessive spending prematurely, indicating that at most, a brief slowdown may occur. The consumer's lower debt levels and higher savings rates compared to past recessions suggest an ability to swiftly repay any accumulated debts.

Examining the evolution of core CPI since August 2023, when interest rates were last fixed at 5.33%, reveals a decline at a rate of 2.23%. At this rate, it would take approximately 33 months for core CPI to approach the 2% target. However, recent data, as of December 12, indicates core CPI at 4%, exceeding the expected 3.91%. This discrepancy presents three potential outcomes: 1) The Fed maintains interest rates until April 2026, 2) They increase rates to expedite the process, potentially causing a recession, or 3) The Fed initiates small cuts. To achieve a 2% level, there would need to be 24 0.13% cuts over 24 meetings (given 8 meetings per year). The Fed might commence cuts as early as 2024, recognizing that interest rates don't have an immediate impact on the economy, aiming to prevent rates from being excessively high when core CPI approaches 2%, potentially averting a recession.

Author's Calculations

Then where will the S&P 500 be at the end of 2024?

The first point to note is that expecting a significant climb in the S&P 500, similar to the surges witnessed in the 2000s and 2008 immediately after rate cuts, seems unlikely. In those years, the cuts were abrupt and substantial. For instance, in the Dot-Com Bubble chart, the S&P 500 P/E rose from 26.41 to 46.5 after rates were cut from 5.83% to 1.88% in just one year. If the Fed is to cut rates now, as previously mentioned, the cut would be around 0.13%.

2000s Interest Rates S&P P/E EPS 1997 6.06 24.43 39.71 1998 4.91 32.6 37.71 1999 4.96 30.5 48.17 2000 5.83 26.41 50.00 2001 1.88 46.5 24.69 2002 1.20 31.89 27.59 2003 0.98 22.81 48.74 Click to enlarge

2008 Recession Interest Rates S&P P/E EPS 2004 2.20 20.7 58.55 2005 4.09 17.85 69.93 2006 5.25 17.4 81.51 2007 4.28 22.19 66.18 2008 0.08 60.7 14.88 2009 0.12 21.88 50.97 2010 0.19 16.26 77.35 Click to enlarge

The second consideration is the earnings per share [EPS] utilized. The first, at 177.28, reflects skepticism about S&P companies significantly increasing earnings with an indebted consumer. The other, at 181.4, accounts for the observed decrease in EPS from 2021 to 2022 (25.12) possibly linked to the rise on interest payments. Calculating a 4.25% increase in interest rates from 2021 to 2022, the derived figure suggests that each 1.06% rate hike corresponds to a 5.91 EPS reduction. Considering the earlier discussed 1.04% annual rate reductions, these lost EPS could potentially be regained.

Using the $177.28 EPS, the S&P 500 valuation would be $4,618.14, indicating a 1.88% reduction from the current stock price of $4,707.09. The second EPS estimate of $181.4 results in a valuation of $4,725.47, implying a 0.38% upside from the current stock price.

Author's Calculations

Author's Calculations

The most optimistic EPS projection is $196.28, assuming companies can grow earnings despite consumer constraints. This suggests that, in addition to regaining around $20 EPS (which Is close to the $25.12 in EPS lost because of rate hikes in 2021-2022 transition), companies may exhibit decent growth.

Author's Calculations

In conclusion, the outlook for the S&P 500 in 2024 does not indicate a substantial upside. It might continue to follow a choppy trend, reminiscent of the current bear market, fueled by uncertainties about the Fed's actions. However, this scenario may be advantageous for value stocks and growth stocks that prove their ability to thrive, offering good returns even if the overall market remains flat by the end of 2024.

Risks to thesis

China: China, the third-largest consumer market globally, presents economic concerns. A potential recession in China could impact the US and the EU, given their substantial trade ties. The Chinese economy faces challenges, notably a real estate bubble that requires careful management to avoid negative repercussions.

OPEC+: OPEC+'s oil production cuts remain a significant factor in the global economy. Recent weaknesses in oil prices are linked to China's recession risks, growing oil storage in the US, and inconsistencies in production cuts among OPEC+ members.

Other Conflicts: The impact of conflicts like those in Ukraine and Israel has diminished on the global economy. Oil prices, for instance, have significantly decreased. The Israel-Hamas conflict appears contained, with Israel likely to prevail. However, potential complexities could arise if Iran, through Hezbollah, enters the conflict.

In summary, geopolitical factors, including the risk of a Chinese recession and OPEC+ dynamics, continue to influence the global economic landscape. Simultaneously, certain conflicts have seen diminished impacts, reflecting a complex interplay of factors shaping the current geopolitical environment.

Conclusion

In this comprehensive exploration of economic indicators and geopolitical factors, several key insights have emerged. The potential impact of a Chinese recession looms as a significant concern, with intricate trade relationships linking China, the US, and the EU. China's efforts to deflate a real estate bubble add complexity to its economic landscape. Meanwhile, OPEC+'s role remains crucial, though recent weaknesses in oil prices underscore the challenges posed by China's economic situation and inconsistent production cuts. Conflicts, such as those involving Ukraine, Israel, and Hamas, have shown varied impacts on the global economy.

Drawing specific attention to the S&P 500, the analysis indicates a nuanced outlook. The targeted valuations, ranging from $4,618.14 to $5,113.09 based on different EPS estimates, suggest a potential modest decrease or slight upside from the current stock price of $4,707.09. Considering these factors, my rating for the S&P 500 is a Hold. While caution is warranted given the intricate geopolitical landscape and economic uncertainties, the balance of factors does not strongly advocate for a buy or sell position. Instead, a Hold rating reflects the need for vigilant monitoring as the economic and geopolitical scenarios unfold.

