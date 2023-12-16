buradaki

"There is no better teacher than history in determining the future… There are answers worth billions of dollars in a $30 history book." - Charlie Munger

The investment backdrop today is one where market participants have put off worries about the budget deficit and the other fundamental issues that plague the US and Global MACRO scenes. It's the Holiday season and that is all about celebrating slowing inflation, Fed cuts, and a second-half economic recovery. For much of 2023, the market has tried to anticipate a Fed pivot-only to be wrongfooted several times. That led to what I spoke about last weekend - an UP and DOWN equity market with no dominant trend. After piercing the psychological 5% level just six weeks ago, the 10-year Treasury yield fell over 75 basis points to an intra-day low of 3.90% this month. The dramatic turnaround has been fueled by growing optimism that the Fed and other developed market central banks are done with their tightening cycles. Add in cooling inflation pressures, combined with moderating wages, and the party hats were handed out.

PCE (www.bea.gov/data/)

The notion of a recession next year has now diminished in the minds of many and some are even scoffing at a chance of that occurring during an election year. Rare is the incumbent who doesn't turn on the fiscal spigots to juice the economy in an election year. Election year politics are always a time when band-aids are applied everywhere and a good batch of pancake makeup and lipstick is ordered to pretty up the picture.

Based on present polling there is no doubt this will be one of the most contentious elections in US history. Adding more spice to next year's vote is the fact that the differences between the two parties are wider than they have ever been in history. That leaves the resulting policies that will affect the US corporate world, economy, and the markets differently as night and day. One thing we do know is that whatever party is elected, they will face an unprecedented $8.2 trillion of U.S. government debt that will be maturing in the next 12 months. That is a third of the total Treasuries outstanding and 3.5 times more than what was on net issued so far this year. And you can add another $2 trillion to that total to cover the projected deficit for the new fiscal year that began in October.

That backdrop can be shelved for a while but no amount of makeup or lipstick is going to cover this issue, it's not going away. Aside from the obvious which is to stop spending, GROWTH, organic GROWTH will be required to help get the debt situation under control. However, even with pro-business policies and eliminating ideological spending that is easier said than done. Without a pro-business agenda, it is an impossible task.

Simple analogies often bring a situation to light like no amount of economics professors can. It's doubtful that any US household mired in debt payments in a rising interest environment would suddenly decide it is a good idea to add solar panels to their roof because someone in the family decided it was a MUST-have. It is also doubtful that the head of that household would then swap their perfectly good vehicle to add an EV that came with a larger debt payment. All because the same person in that family group decided for everyone else that all of this HAD to be done.

Ladies and gentlemen that is exactly what is being done to the US economy. The typical common sense decision from the majority of households would be to rein in UNNECESSARY costs and overrule the ideological wishes of SOME to SURVIVE financially for the betterment of ALL. That is just one example of what needs to be done to have ANY impact on what this MACRO scene, the economy, and markets are facing down the road.

However, in the interim,

The Consumer Still Reigns Supreme.

That leaves us with the same dilemma since the start of the Q4 rally. Differentiating the short-term scene from the MACRO view and establishing a successful investment strategy during that time has been difficult.

The fact is the majority of outstanding mortgage debt (which comprises 70% of all household debt) is at fixed rates 300 basis points below current rates. That means most consumers are far less sensitive to higher rates than they used to be. True, revolving credit debt is making new highs, fed by balances compounding at record-high rates. But as a percentage of household disposable income (6.3%), this debt is still below the 6.6% average from 2012 to 2019.

Corporations also have taken advantage of low pandemic-era rates and termed out their debt; 60% of maturities at larger companies won't come due until 2030 at the earliest. Smaller companies have less flexibility and thus are more vulnerable to higher rates, as are millennials, GenZers, and lower-income cohorts. Small businesses are responsible for 65% of new jobs, and they employ half of the total workforce. It's the continuing anti-business backdrop that can turn into an Achilles heel. As the Small business surveys have indicated they're concerned about the economy, the regulatory climate, and lately their credit availability.

NFIB (www.nfib.com)

The headline number remains in the bottom decile of its historical range, falling 0.1 points to 90.6 in November. This report marks the 23rd consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98. The chart indicates the lack of optimism has been more evident in the last two-plus years and is at a level that is nowhere near pre-pandemic highs. NFIB optimism was higher in the mid to latter part of the pandemic year (2020) than it is today. That speaks volumes and is just ONE piece of evidence that says the US is not operating under a pro-business backdrop.

Empirical Research analysis shows that the "under-45" households that tend to carry large card balances and/or have auto and student loan payments are driving a run-up in revolving-debt delinquencies off rock-bottom lows. Still, while continued job and real wage growth has lessened the sting of high rates and high inflation, millennials are the losers in this environment. On the other hand, their baby boomer parents have been winners, receiving income gains on cash holdings and price gains on their homes.

The Bottom line - while the US debt situation will continue to be a huge drag on economic growth, it may take a while before that takes down the economy to a point where households become seriously impacted. So if we circle back to the very beginning we have evidence that supports shelving the MACRO scene and highlighting what is right in front of us. Ironically that is what makes the market so intriguing and also very difficult to understand and navigate.

Soft landing or just passing through to a recession?

The equity markets are supporting a soft landing thesis for now as the bond market is just taking economic weakness as a reason to send yields lower, though the mathematical truth is that it is impossible to know whether we are just passing through growth rates consistent with a soft landing before slowing into a recession or whether the economy will stay at growth rates similar to today.

I note there were calls for "soft landing" in 2000 and 2006 after the Fed stopped raising as well, but also legitimate soft landings (1995, 2018). Logic would suggest growth rates will likely continue to slow pending an external catalyst given the degree to which rates are restrictive, which even Chairman Powell acknowledged last week.

I will have more to say on this topic when the 2024 Outlook is published.

The BEST time to invest is when the short term is aligned with the MACRO view. We do not have ANYTHING like that today, so it requires PATIENCE, FLEXIBILITY, and an OPEN MIND.

The Week On Wall Street

We turned the page to a new week and the equity market continues to push higher. The S&P put its six-week winning streak on the line as trading began on Monday and all of the indices closed with modest gains on the day. There was no "Turnaround Tuesday this week, despite stocks opening lower. The dip buyers showed up again to reverse prices to the upside. The modest losses were turned into modest gains with the S&P closing up 21 points.

On Wednesday, the FOMC meeting ended, and Chair Powell spoke. Once he mentioned the word "cut" the Bulls grabbed the bit and ran all of the indices to new recovery highs. The DJIA closed the week with three straight days of new all-time highs. The Russell 2000 (IWM) made it five straight weeks of gains while the DJIA, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 extended their weekly gains to seven.

FOMC Meeting

Chair Powell began his presser by noting he and his colleagues remain squarely focused on the dual mandate. He summarized the FRB's policy statement -- inflation has eased from its highs, good news, but it remains too high. The policy has moved "well into restrictive territory," with further impact still in the pipeline. The Fed remains "fully committed" to bringing inflation back to 2%. The Committee is proceeding "carefully," he repeated. Officials still want to see further evidence inflation is coming down and admitted it will take "some time," as seen in the SEP. And Powell said the Fed is prepared to tighten further if appropriate as he concluded the opening statement.

There is nothing new here, but with the market sentiment in BULL mode, and the word "cut' now in the minutes, every other word that was spoken except "cut" was dismissed. Therefore the commentary was interpreted as GOOD news.

Perhaps the Fed is already going to start to walk back the "cut" commentary. On Friday Fed's Williams said "Analysts aren't talking about rate cuts" currently, in a CNBC interview. He further pushed back on market expectations, saying rate cuts are not the main issue for policymakers and that it is "premature" to be thinking about a March easing. Rates are at or near peaks, he did confirm though also indicated the Fed needs to be ready to tighten further if necessary. Overall financial conditions are tighter, he added, and said the Fed's policies have been working, cooling the economy which is slowing the pace of inflation. He was not ready to say when the balance sheet winddown would end.

Investors and the market are going to soon come to realize that commentary is more in line with the reality of this situation. The market is way offside on this cut mania.

The Economy

Inflation

CPI edged up 0.1% in November and the core rose 0.3%, on the hotter side of expectations. These follow a flat headline October print and a 0.2% gain in the core. The annual pace slowed to 3.1% y/y from 3.2% y/y for the headline. The core rate was steady at 4.0% y/y, the same as October, and is down from 4.1% in September. It has cooled from the 41-year high, however, it is still not close to the 2% target.

Components were mixed, but a lot of the weakness was in energy, as expected, which dropped 2.3%. Services prices were up 0.5% from 0.3%. Housing increased 0.4% from the prior 0.3%. Shelter costs were up 0.4% from 0.3% with owners' equivalent rent rising 0.5% from 0.4%. The latter is one component that analysts keep counting on to drop substantially, and they keep getting surprised. I do wonder how they expect rents to start dropping when property owners are still paying more for everything that goes into managing rental income.

New vehicle prices dipped -0.1% from -0.1%, but used prices climbed 2.5% from -0.8% as used vehicle demand remains strong. Medical care prices increased 0.6% versus 0.3%.

PPI was unchanged in November and the core rate was flat as well. These follow respective prints of -0.4% and unchanged in October. The headline y/y rate slowed to a 0.9% clip from 1.2% y/y. This is the smallest gain since June. The core slid to 2.0% y/y from 2.3% y/y and is the lightest since January 2021.

Different month, same story. Inflation is tracking lower, but the journey to the target continues to be on a long and winding road.

Employment

Initial jobless claims fell 19k to 202k in the second week of December from 221k, leaving claims just above the 9-month low of 200k in October. Continuing claims rose 20k to a new 2-year high of 1,876k in the first week of December from 1,856k in the Thanksgiving week. Initial claims are averaging just 206k thus far in December, which undershoots the prior average of 221k in November.

Consumer

Retail sales modestly beat assumptions, with November gains of 0.3% for the headline and 0.2% for the ex-auto measure after downward revisions. Today's retail sales data are consistent with a 0.3% business sales rise in next month's November report.

Manufacturing

The Empire State manufacturing index slumped 23.6 points to -14.5 in December, much weaker than expected, after bouncing 13.7 points to 9.1 in November. This is the weakest reading since the -19.0 in August. The index has been in negative territory for six of the months. Weakness was broad-based. The employment component slid to -8.4 from -4.5 and is the lowest since March. New orders dropped to -11.3 from -4.9. Shipments fell to -6.4 from 10.0. Prices paid declined to 16.7 from 22.2.

The Global Scene

UK GDP: October monthly economic activity data in the UK missed across all major categories, including GDP, industrial production, services production, and trade. Monthly GDP fell 0.3% which is not the end of the world but does help illustrate how weak growth has been in the post-COVID UK.

Since the end of 2021, growth has averaged 0.8% annualized. That's more than a full percentage point below the 1.9% pre-COVID trend which was already weak by the standards of developed countries.

EU industrial production missed this morning, falling 0.7% versus 0.3% estimated by economists. One notable part of the recent drop in manufacturing activity for the Eurozone has been batteries, which had grown at spectacular rates through this past summer. They've since declined 39%. As manufacturing for the auto industry ramps up, this category is bound to be volatile, but the drop here is nonetheless notable

The ECB had their final policy meetings of the year this week as well. They announced no change in rates but moved forward its target date for when it expects to reach 2.0% inflation. Christine Lagarde made it known that they did not discuss rate cuts.

Perhaps that was the CORRECT non-political approach.

According to Credit Suisse;

Indeed, the S&P 500 usually falls in the six months after the Fed's first rate cut, "While a lower funds rate is often believed to support higher stock prices, it is also a sign that the economy is faltering.

That's what I've said for a while, the Fed will ONLY start to cut IF the economy falls off a cliff.

Conversely, Credit Suisse found that the S&P 500 usually rallies in the six months after the last interest-rate hike if no cuts are coming. If the Fed pauses rate hikes but doesn't plan any cuts, that means inflation is declining, but economic growth is stable-a win-win for stocks. Right now we find ourselves in that "sweet spot".

How this plays out early next year is going to be a KEY for how the equity market performs in '24. I'll have more data on this rate cut controversy next week. The results are going to surprise a lot of people.

Global Flash PMIs were released on Friday;

The UK

PMI Composite Output Index at 51.7 (Nov: 50.7). 6-month high.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 52.7 (Nov: 50.9). 6-month high. Manufacturing Output Index at 45.9 (Nov: 49.2). 2-month low.

Manufacturing PMI(4) at 46.4 (Nov: 47.2). 2-month low

Eurozone

Composite PMI Output Index at 47.0 (November: 47.6). 2-month low. Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.1 (November: 48.7). 2-month low.

Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 44.1 (November: 44.6). 2-month low. Manufacturing PMI at 44.2 (November: 44.2). Unchanged rate of decline

Japan

Composite Output Index, December: 50.4 (November Final: 49.6)

Services Business Activity Index, December: 52.0 (November Final: 50.8) Manufacturing Output Index, December: 47.0 (November Final: 47.2)

Food For Thought

Energy and the Global Economy

We are finally witnessing a change that will be required to keep the global economy from a steep recession in the years ahead. The first step is in motion. Free market capitalism has dictated the "pause" in the EV revolution, which has the potential to save billions.

While the climate initiatives continue to roll in with stricter and stricter goals and targets, at some point that will also meet REALITY. The targets are as flawed as the plan itself because they have no basis in reality. EVs were the first step and fossil fuel usage will be the next. I need not go into all of the arguments that prove the green energy utopian mindset is as flawed as the EV rollout.

Warnings from scientists and the United Nations that countries must stop developing new fossil fuel resources get louder and louder but that priority is now being placed where it should be. The cost analysis simply can't be justified. In simpler terms, spending trillions with little to no return is ALWAYS left out of the equation. The proposals are disconnected from reality. This realization needs to grow and save global economies trillions on a transition that is simply not technologically ready to advance.

The UK has stepped up and realized they aren't about to get "caught" AGAIN with unreliable green energy that is a long way from being mainstream. Last September Britain gave the go-ahead for a major oil and gas project in the North Sea.

The Rosebank field is the UK's largest undeveloped field and is located in the North Sea. The UK government's reasoning for the decision was to prioritize energy security. The UK government issued hundreds of new licenses for oil and natural gas exploration in the North Sea. The majority of this will go to British firms to bolster the economy with an identified return on investment.

However, this pushback will be slow as it's obvious many remain divorced from reality. The U.S. continues on a flawed path as the latest announcement by the energy czar announcing plans to phase out coal-fired plants is being made in a vacuum. First, that comes with a cost. They are never announced, always left out of the equation along with how that power generation (20% of US electricity) will be reliably replaced. Secondly, the issue as to why this is another flawed proposal is because it fails to recognize the actual state of affairs of the GLOBAL situation. One would think the energy czar gets around enough to realize China is on a coal plant spending spree. It doesn't end there. India also has increased energy demands and they are including coal plants and a lot of them in their plans to meet that demand.

Rather than cause severe economic hardship the European Union had to announce plans to restart coal-fired power plants. These plans were made in response to the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The continued push for many of the green energy proposals completely dismisses what is happening in the world today. The facts deem them unrealistic, costly, and completely irresponsible.

It's simple, REALITY is coming to the forefront and making a case for what needs to be done. The irresponsible political figures who continue to pound the table and put forth proposals that aren't based on reality are setting up the global economy for a shocking reality. Hopefully, this continued pushback will gain more traction, proposing saner plans that will save the global economy from a severe decline. Unfortunately, it appears the US remains resolute in its green energy plans. At some point, the "light" will have to be acknowledged, but the longer that takes the more difficult it will be to repair the damage.

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The strong rally continued and we can see how the S&P 500 slowed down as the week ended. Surely a "pause is to be expected as "buyers' exhaustion" may start to creep in.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

On a closing basis, the 12.7% rally off the lows has the index within striking distance of the old high. It is not uncommon to see hesitation enter the picture at these milestone levels. Add that to the scope/size of the rally and a pullback to support has a high probability of occurring.

Attempting to forecast and position for a "reversal" is one of the quickest ways to lose money. What can be worse is allowing the MACRO fundamentals to enter the scene and influence decisions during one of these buying stampedes.

At the moment we are operating in two different worlds. Successful investors realized that and took full advantage of the Q4 rally. Those who completely dismiss the technicals are operating with blinders on. They just lost out on one GREAT opportunity.

Investment Backdrop

The strongest fundamental stocks that are raking in cash have tended to rebound very well this year and most everything has at least done better lately. That has left much of the market overbought and extended at levels where I more generally have a hard time recommending indiscriminate chasing in the short term. We've witnessed what I would call soft rolling corrective activity rather than a broad-based pullback. Whether we do finally get that across-the-board pullback before year-end remains to be seen.

As the week started we saw a subtle change in the market internals. On Monday every sector except Communications Services (XLC) closed in the green, with semiconductors posting a strong day. What was more interesting - the leaders, the Magnificent 7, were all lower but the indices did not crater. A signal that the market is broadening. Another sign - The Equal Weighted S&P (RSP) (+2.4%) is outperforming the weighted S&P index (+1.1%) in December.

Investors were focused on inflation data and what the Fed had to say regarding the interest rate scene. On that note, "rate-cut mania" has taken over the scene. FOMO is now in control.

The S&P 500, DJIA, and the NASDAQ have posted WEEKLY gains for seven weeks in a row and that is quite rare. However, forecasting when a strong rally ends is as difficult as forecasting a market bottom.

Final Thoughts

Charlie Mungers' opening words of wisdom regarding "history" determining the future surely apply to the stock market as well.

I have to get on the train, I have to get on the train-- It's leaving the station!

That is the sentiment that has now gripped the markets. We've seen it before and no one has the answer as to when that mindset cools off. This sure has been an interesting rally off the lows and I'm not about to dismiss the strength seen in the last few weeks. This last week or so has been jaw-dropping. Not because of the size of the last move BUT the fact that it comes after the indices have already posted major gains in a short time.

In short, we are once again in one of these markets where it feels like prices will never go down again. I can't make any guarantees in this business but I can guarantee that eventually, prices will go down once more. It may not happen immediately and it may not even produce much of a drop in the context of the bigger picture, but I have learned my lessons throughout the years that when everyone seems to be bullish and wants to panic buy, a better opportunity to do so usually presents itself before too long.

Whether the S&P 500 can track and exceed the old high of around 4800 remains to be seen. It's no surprise after this strong but extended rally that some divergencies are creeping into the picture under the surface. On that note, I also feel it's the first sign that the market will experience quite a bit of hesitation as it approaches these levels. There is little doubt that FOMO has crept back into the market the same way we've seen in the past. I am being asked about Crypto. I am being asked about unprofitable Tech. I am being asked about speculative Biotech. I am being asked about AI. Basically, for anything that is super high beta and has already experienced a great run in the past few weeks, people now want to know my opinion about buying it.

I'm not about to go out and "short" this market, I'll leave that to the short-term traders. However, this market behavior gives me pause.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

These FREE articles help support the SA platform. They provide information that speaks to Both the MACRO and the short-term situation. With a diverse audience, there is no way for any author to get specific unless they're simply highlighting ONE stock, ETF, etc. Therefore, detailed analysis, advice, and recommendations are reserved for members of my service offering on the platform.

The information provided here is verified by SA and in most cases, links are provided as supporting documentation. If anyone can point out a comment in any article I put forth and demonstrate that it is factually INCORRECT - I will REMOVE it. -

Best of Luck to Everyone!