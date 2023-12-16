Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: The Bears Have Won This Round

Dec. 16, 2023 2:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) StockLLY, NVO6 Comments
Summary

  • PFE has squandered the COVID-19 windfall by overpaying for Seagen, while contributing to the deterioration of its balance sheet and the eventual plunge in its stock prices.
  • We believe that its inventory write-downs and goodwill amortization may accelerate in the near-term, thanks to the impacted COVID demand and expensive acquisitions, respectively.
  • The combination of underwhelming FY2024 guidance and patent cliff/ Medicare headwinds from 2026 onwards do not bode well to PFE's intermediate term prospects as well.
  • While we believe that the stock's bottom will eventually materialize, with it appearing to be well supported at $25s, we prefer to cautiously rate the stock as a Hold here.
  • Observing PFE stock's trajectory may be a better strategy, before adding once the stock has reached a sustainable bottom.
Brown bear (Ursus arctos)

DamianKuzdak

We previously covered Pfizer (NYSE:NYSE:PFE) in September 2023, discussing its pessimistic performance as the decelerating COVID-19 portfolio and underperforming bolt-on acquisitions had contributed to its lowered FY2023 guidance range.

Combined with the overly aggressive R&D efforts, expensive acquisitions, and deteriorating balance sheet, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.99K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

n
nkla
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (17)
Time to buy if you believe $25 is the floor. No need to try to time that small of a drop when as Bob stated . Excesses in one direction will lead to an opposite excess in the other direction. Enjoy over 6% while you wait
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (7.24K)
I was disappointed with the failure of the diet pill, and am concerned whether PFE overpaid for Seagen as you suggest they did. But Seagen has a wonderful cancer-fighting pipeline of new drugs, and I trust that PFE did its due diligence before paying for a company that has never made money.

Accordingly, after having trimmed a significant portion of my PFE position around $32, I bought that position back last week at $26.20. Why? Well:

1. PFE is now yielding over 6.3% based upon a dividend that PFE has declared is its priority to protect.

2. PFE trades at 13x its lowered guidance for next year.

3. Earnings will clearly increase once the Seagen acquisition is absorbed and, despite integration risks, one or more of the Seagen drugs should have proven efficacy of major proportions. Shouldn't they?

4. We have a good chance of another pandemic, and what company was first to the market with a vaccine last time?

5. The cascade of capitulation was palpable and appealing.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (8.71K)
@ndardick Uncanny. I bought at $26.08 yesterday, doubling my PFE position, precisely because, as you say, "the cascade of capitulation was palpable and appealing."
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (8.71K)
You might have capitulated right at the bottom! Interesting take, though.
g
golfing4fun
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (142)
As stated before, the MO of pharma. The board took the covid windfall and spent like drunken sailors. Reminds me of the poor person that wins millions in the lottery and is poor again a few year’s later.
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (796)
@golfing4fun
Boards and people learn from errors!
To raise the dividend a bit shows belief in the future

Better to buy when all
are bearish and selling
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

