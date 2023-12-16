Boots On The Ground: Mexico's Burgeoning Economy Shines

mirsad sarajlic

Within the dynamic world of emerging markets, Mexico's burgeoning economy stands out, especially with the rising trend of nearshoring.

During the week of November 6th, Patricia Gonzalez and Ola El-Shawarby from VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity team traveled to Mexico for a conference and to meet with local companies.

The timing of our trip to Mexico was perfect, aligning with the country’s current upswing due to nearshoring. At the Merrill Lynch Mexico Conference, we gained insights from government officials, state governors, the Mexican Banking Association, and industrial real estate companies. There's noticeable acceleration in Mexico's economic activity, positively impacting various sectors like real estate, banking, consumer goods, and education. Our discussions with companies reinforced this upbeat outlook.

We returned feeling optimistic, particularly about holdings in our VanEck Emerging Markets Fund like Regional (2.5% weight in the Fund) and Qualitas (0.5% weight in the Fund). We also see promising prospects in consumer and real estate sectors. We believe Mexico is exceptionally well-placed to capitalize on geopolitical shifts, offering intriguing opportunities for investors like us.

Nearshoring and Mexico’s Rise in Trade

Nearshoring, the practice of transferring a company's operations to nearby countries, is a pivotal strategy for Mexico, given its numerous benefits in terms of geography, economics, and trade. While Mexico has historically enjoyed a strong trade relationship with the U.S., in recent years, Mexico has grown to become the U.S.’s largest trading partner, bypassing both Canada and China.

Mexico is Now the United States’ Largest Trading Partner

Source: Financial Times analysis of US Census Bureau data. As of September 2023.

Here are some of the key benefits of nearshoring that are having an impact on Mexico’s economy. We have compiled these after attending the conference and from our own research.

Economic growth and job creation: Nearshoring has directly led to increased economic growth for the Mexican economy, creating numerous employment opportunities. According to the Mexican Institute of Executive Finance, Mexico will create roughly 577,000 jobs in 2023, with the unemployment rate at 2.9%.

Nearshoring has directly led to increased economic growth for the Mexican economy, creating numerous employment opportunities. According to the Mexican Institute of Executive Finance, Mexico will create roughly 577,000 jobs in 2023, with the unemployment rate at 2.9%. Increased foreign investment: Mexico has seen tremendous growth in foreign direct investment (FDI). In March 2023, Tesla announced plans to build a factory in Nuevo Leon, with costs estimated at $5 billion. This is just one example of foreign companies investing in local operations in Mexico.

Mexico has seen tremendous growth in foreign direct investment (FDI). In March 2023, Tesla announced plans to build a factory in Nuevo Leon, with costs estimated at $5 billion. This is just one example of foreign companies investing in local operations in Mexico. Competitive labor market: With labor costs considerably lower than other export countries like China, Mexico’s labor market has become very attractive relatively speaking. According to speakers at the Merrill Lynch conference, China’s wages are now roughly twice as high as Mexico ($2.80 for Mexico and $6.00 for China). This has led to a positive feedback loop of more jobs, which then leads to a better-trained, increasingly skilled workforce.

With labor costs considerably lower than other export countries like China, Mexico’s labor market has become very attractive relatively speaking. According to speakers at the Merrill Lynch conference, China’s wages are now roughly twice as high as Mexico ($2.80 for Mexico and $6.00 for China). This has led to a positive feedback loop of more jobs, which then leads to a better-trained, increasingly skilled workforce. Fiscal incentives and government support: To provide continued support for the near-shoring trend, the Mexican government has been proactively investing in the local economy. For example, the government announced it would spend more than $130 million on infrastructure to support the construction of the Tesla plant in Nuevo Leon.

In summary, nearshoring in Mexico is boosting its economy through increased job creation, substantial foreign investment like Tesla's (TSLA) $5 billion factory, a competitive labor market, and strong government support, including significant infrastructure investments.

Mexico in the VanEck Emerging Markets Fund

The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund seeks to identify companies with sustainable, long-term growth potential at a fair price, using a thorough selection process that emphasizes active management and focuses on high-quality, well-governed businesses with clear business models, innovative practices, and minimal risk of disruption. In doing so, the Fund will often deviate from its benchmark (MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index) and hold companies that reflect the future opportunities that exist in emerging markets countries.

With that in mind, the Fund is slightly overweight Mexico versus the benchmark (2.9% for the Fund vs. 2.6% for the Index). The two Mexico names held in the Fund are not held in the index, underscoring the bottom-up, active approach that the Fund employs.

Regional, S.A.B. (2.5% Fund weight vs 0% Index weight)

Regional is a bank based in Monterrey, Mexico, focusing primarily on financial services for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It stands out for its significant presence in Northern Mexico, the hub of nearshoring activities. This strategic position allows Regional to capitalize on the opportunities arising from this trend. The bank is already benefiting from nearshoring, evident through its investments in commercial bankers and infrastructure enhancements.

Regional leads in SME lending in Northern Mexico, holding the largest market share in this segment. They anticipate double-digit loan growth, surpassing the sector average, buoyed by the positive business climate and economic activities tied to nearshoring. Expectations include continued double-digit earnings growth, stable net interest margins (NIM), and improved return on equity (ROE), supported by an advantageous funding mix and a growing retail presence. Their digital branch, Hey Bank, further strengthens their position as Mexico's first comprehensive digital bank with a substantial client base of 650,000.

Qualitas (0.5% Fund weight vs 0% index weight)

Qualitas is Mexico's largest car insurance provider, commanding a 32% market share. For the past 15 years, it has led the market, consistently driving value creation. The company's strong performance is attributed to its focus on cost control, high-quality service, and a decentralized model. It offers exposure to Mexico's underpenetrated insurance industry, where insurance premiums account for only 2.4% of the country's GDP.

Qualitas distinguishes itself by concentrating exclusively on auto insurance in Mexico and Latin America, a strategy that has established its strong competitive advantage. The management team's history of profitable growth has resulted in a surplus capital position, which is directed towards organic growth. The company's extensive distribution network in Mexico is another critical advantage. In 2023, Qualitas' performance exceeded expectations, benefiting from increased auto sales, lower costs, higher pricing, and favorable financial results. It is projected to achieve a combined ratio close to 90%, outperforming competitors due to its scale, distribution network, and integration. Qualitas is poised to maintain high profitability and premium growth, leveraging its dominance in a market with low penetration rates.

Exploring Mexico's Economic Opportunities

In this blog, we've taken a close look at Mexico's investment landscape, focusing on how the country is leveraging nearshoring and geopolitical changes to drive growth in several key sectors. Our insights from the Merrill Lynch Mexico Conference and our own research have highlighted important growth areas like the rise of nearshoring, growth in the financial sector, and the strengthening of consumer and real estate markets. The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (GBFAX) offers a way for investors to tap into these exciting opportunities in Mexico, as part of a wider emerging markets portfolio. Our in-depth research and hands-on investment approach make the Fund a great choice for investors looking to access unique growth opportunities in emerging markets. Our recent visit to Mexico has reinforced our confidence in the country's growth story, making it an attractive option for investors ready to explore and benefit from these new trends.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

All indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets countries. The MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to capture large-, mid-and small-cap representation across emerging markets countries.

MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) captures large, mid, small-cap cap representation across emerging markets (EM) countries. The index covers approximately 99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Fund is subject to risks which may include, but are not limited to, risks associated with active management, consumer discretionary sector, direct investments, emerging market issuers, ESG investing strategy, financials sector, foreign currency, foreign securities, industrials sector, information technology sector, market, operational, restricted securities, investing in other funds, small- and medium-capitalization companies, special purpose acquisition companies, special risk considerations of investing in Chinese, Indian, and Latin American issuers, and Stock Connect risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. Investments in Chinese issuers may entail additional risks that include, among others, lack of liquidity and price volatility, currency devaluations and exchange rate fluctuations, intervention by the Chinese government, nationalization or expropriation, limitations on the use of brokers, and trade limitations.

ESG integration is the practice of incorporating material environmental, social and governance (ESG) information or insights alongside traditional measures into the investment decision process to improve long term financial outcomes of portfolios. Unless otherwise stated within an active investment strategy’s investment objective, inclusion of this statement does not imply that an active investment strategy has an ESG-aligned investment objective, but rather describes how ESG information may be integrated into the overall investment process.

ESG investing is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the factors utilized by VanEck or any judgment exercised by VanEck will reflect the opinions of any particular investor. Information regarding responsible practices is obtained through voluntary or third-party reporting, which may not be accurate or complete, and VanEck is dependent on such information to evaluate a company’s commitment to, or implementation of, responsible practices. Socially responsible norms differ by region. There is no assurance that the socially responsible investing strategy and techniques employed will be successful. An investment strategy may hold securities of issuers that are not aligned with ESG principles.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

© 2023 VanEck. VanEck®, VanEck Access the opportunities®, and the stylized VanEck design® are trademarks of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

