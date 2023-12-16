Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wealth Effect Picks Up Into Christmas

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.8K Followers

Summary

  • With just two weekends left to shop before Christmas, US consumers have to be feeling a little more flush than they were just a couple months ago.
  • Back in October, the stock market was in a 10%+ drawdown and interest rates looked like they might never stop going up.
  • Maybe just as important for that "wealth effect" feeling is the huge drop in gas prices that we've seen since late September.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

With just two weekends left to shop before Christmas, US consumers have to be feeling a little more flush than they were just a couple of months ago.

Back in October, the stock market was in a 10%+ drawdown and

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.8K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
UGA--
United States Gasoline Fund, LP ETF
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.