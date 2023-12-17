Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magnificent Seven Market Cap Round Trip

Dec. 17, 2023 12:30 PM ETAAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, META, TSLA
Bespoke Investment Group
  • At the start of 2022, the seven largest S&P 500 stocks by market cap (which have begun to colloquially be called the Magnificent Seven) possessed a combined market cap of $11.78 trillion.
  • Severe losses throughout 2022 meant that by the end of the year these stocks were down 47.7% on average.
  • In terms of the combined market cap, that dropped the total down to just $6.9 trillion.

Finance capital banking and accounting concept,money coins and calculator on paper graph

At the start of 2022, the seven largest S&P 500 stocks by market cap (which have begun to colloquially be called the Magnificent Seven) possessed a combined market cap of $11.78 trillion.

However, severe losses throughout 2022 meant that

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions.

