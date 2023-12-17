Magnificent Seven Market Cap Round Trip

10255185_880

At the start of 2022, the seven largest S&P 500 stocks by market cap (which have begun to colloquially be called the Magnificent Seven) possessed a combined market cap of $11.78 trillion.

However, severe losses throughout 2022 meant that by the end of the year these stocks were down 47.7% on average. In terms of the combined market cap, that dropped the total down to just $6.9 trillion.

In 2023, those same seven stocks have averaged a gain of 106.6%. While not all of these stocks have fully recovered - for example, Telsa (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta (META) all have lower market caps than at the start of 2022 - the strong performance this year on the whole has meant the combined market cap has made a round trip. Now back to square one, what’s next?

