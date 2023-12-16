Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Only Analysis On Amazon You Will Ever Need

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
309 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's various business segments come, each with its own challenges and opportunities.
  • The company's focus on 3rd Party Online Sales, Advertising, and Cloud seems like a very solid idea in the long-term.
  • Predicting suitable growth and margins for each of the business segments, we get a potential undervaluation of up to 80%.

Amazon logo on the new build modern building. Amazon Smile Arrow logo and brand trademark. Fulfillment center warehouse and office building.

tigerstrawberry

Few names have as much resonance in the ever-changing global economy as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). A titan in the fields of cloud computing, technology and e-commerce that certainly needs no introduction. The brand has long become an household name, often being the

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
309 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.