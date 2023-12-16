akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

My thesis

MP Material's (NYSE:MP) stock performance has been a real disappointment since 2022 when rare earth NdPr price started a rolling correction. Weaker economic growth, especially in China, has weighed on core industrial and consumer markets using this metal oxide.

This report aims to discuss the fundamental forces behind the supply-demand dynamics and evaluate progress made in the vertical integration of the business model from the mine to the magnet production. Finally, I try to assess the valuation of the firm using a DCF model. On the liquidity side, I believe the solid cash position is sufficient to cope with the ongoing CAPEX expansion and that the growing cash-flow generation starting in 2025 could help the stock rerate upward.

Company description and sector trends

MP Materials (MP) is the US owner and operator of the Mountain Pass rare earth mine, producing 15% of the global rare earth elements REEs. The turnaround of the site was achieved back in 2017, when the founder and CEO James Litinsky managed to acquire Molycorp's bankrupt assets and then raised capital through a SPAC in 2020. REE is a family of 17 chemical compounds, some of which have high value due to their scarcity in conjunction with critical applications within the industry (robotics), consumer appliances and phones, defense (guided missiles), and the renewable energy sector (EV motors, offshore wind turbines). Core markets represent 75% of the demand, while the energy transition is responsible for 25%. Not all REEs have elevated prices, few enjoy strong magnetic properties (used within the most powerful magnets), including the Neodymium-Praseodymium NdPr, Dysprosium Dy, and Terbium Tb. Mountain Pass rare earth mine was once in the 80's the biggest REE extraction site worldwide, and its elevated concentration in NdPr places it in the top quartile of the cost curve.

MP Materials

MP Materials plays a central role in diversifying a supply chain where China controls 70% of the REE production and more than 90% of high-performance magnets using NdPr (Japan has a share of 9% and the EU of 1%), highlighting the risk of a cut-off by China in the case of potential geopolitical risks. It happened in 2011 when Chinese officials decided to reduce their exportation quota as a political retaliation measure.

Unlike Chinese operations mainly located in Inner Mongolia that don't have any consideration of environmental protection, MP Materials operates in California and is facing strict regulation, limiting ESG risks.

After two years of solid growth, the demand for NdPr is expected to flatten this year due to weaker economic activity, and signs of a slowdown in the electric vehicle space. Meanwhile, China raised its export quota at the beginning of the year while its border with Myanmar reopened, and led to higher volumes of refined REE in the market. As a consequence, prices of REEs including the NdPr have collapsed from their 2022 highs.

Iluka Resources

More structurally, the demand for NdPr should benefit from solid trends, driven by an increasing share of Electric and Hybrid vehicles (consuming approximately respectively 3tk and 5kt per 10 million units), wind offshore turbines (3kt for 10GW additional capacity) and generally an increasing demand from electrics. Experts estimate the NdPr demand could progress with a CAGR of 7% per year from now until 2040. While such a forecast looks a bit rosy to me, we do get the point: NdPr is a growing market.

Lynas

Going back to MP Materials, the firm highlighted significant developments during the Q3 quarter. First, the management said it can increase by 50% the aggregate production (from 40kt to 60kt REE) by 2027 with minimal extra CAPEX spending. Second, it just shipped its first NdPr oxide, with a 6kt annual production target in sight (2024-2025). The CEO then added that NdPr revenue recognition is expected to lag by one quarter as oxides have to be shipped to Asia to be turned into metal, so Q4 will bring us more details on the pricing and trade conditions. Further, I believe the completion of the magnet production site should be done by the end of 2024 and will add the last piece of the puzzle for the firm to reach a fully vertical structure. The carmaker GM (GM) already announced it will purchase MP's first production of permanent magnets starting in 2025. While pricing details were not disclosed, I can assume they will be sold at a much higher price than the raw metal. A Reuter article indicated that in 2011 the magnet content in an average EV was close to $300 for an average weight of 1.5kg: this would translate into $150/kg which was much higher than the market price of the pure metal NdPr (closer to $80kg/kg at this time). Such valuable end products along with complete control of the supply chain should, according to me, help MP Material reach elevated EBITDA margins.

Risk factors weighing on the stock

Several carmakers are motivated to find alternatives. For instance, Tesla (TSLA) announced during its Investor Day in March 2023 that it would launch a new lower-cost model (probably model 2) with no rare earth embedded into its motor. Also, Renault's next ZOE planned to be released in 2027 should use an EV motor without NdPr. It is however possible to nuance this threat as such motors, while cheaper and less supply-chain sensitive, are likely to be less efficient and thus focus on entry-price vehicles. Also, given that NdPr has become much cheaper to purchase and that MP Materials and Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) are providing credible alternatives to China's sourcing dominance, the demand for rare earths could be sustainable.

On the supply side, new production should come online. MP Material said in its last conference call it can increase by 50% its concentrate production over the next four years. Lynas is engaged in CAPEX to ramp up its production from 6kt NdPr to 12kt by 2028. Other junior miners seek to launch a new production, such as Pensana (OTCPK:PNSPF) with 4.5kt in sight by 2030 (but needs immediate funding) while Iluka Resources (OTCPK:ILKAY) targets a production of 4kt in coming years. In the longer term, the potential discovery of new large-scale deposits, such as the one found in Sweden, could unleash new production over the next decade.

Finally, company-specific risks are mainly related to execution risks. While MP Materials managed to produce its first NdPr tons (Phase II), full-scale operation is not ready. Also, Phase III magnet production is still under construction and requires considerable CAPEX.

What valuation can we expect?

Let's start with the revenue generation. After a horrific 2023 fiscal year, revenues should gradually recover as NdPr volumes will hit the market in 2024, selling at a higher average price than aggregates. Then, 2025 should benefit from increasing sales of Iron-Boron magnets. In these projections, I assume a slight price recovery of the NdPr toward $80/kg (the current spot is at $60/kg).

I then modeled increasing margins, reaching 65% by 2027 as the vertical structure should help efficiencies while depreciation will be higher given elevated PP&E investments. However, this margin level is still below what we witnessed in 2021 and 2022 (above 70%).

CAPEX is seen at $270m for FY23, in line with the management estimates, of which $250m comes from the expansion phase III CAPEX. Thus, MP Material's maintenance CAPEX is low: close to $20m. Of course, with an expanded asset base and higher inflation, this figure will increase with time.

Concerning the future ramp-up, the management said: "At this point, what we expect is sort of order of magnitude about $200 million. As we laid out this plan occurring over the next four years, I don't expect that spending to be linear, either. But I think that probably gives you a sense. We're talking about a 50% expansion in our upstream production." I used $225m of expansion CAPEX from 2026 to 2027 to model such development.

The balance sheet held in Q3 was $1.1bn in cash and equivalents and $680m in debt consisting of a convertible bond with maturity of 2026. For the nine months ended September 3, the adjusted EBITDA reached $156m while the FCF (CFO-CAPEX) was negative -$110m and included a CAPEX of $189m. I assume the FCF consumption during Q4 will be close to -$70m, with an EBITDA of $50m and a remaining CAPEX of $90m. As seen in my following DCF model, I expect the cash consumption to be moderate in FY24 and the business to generate a strong FCF generation starting in 2025. I don't see any liquidity gap or additional funding need.

An upside to this model would be any help from the government in the form of funding (grants, US DoE loan) or any subsidies received to help MP Material de-risk the US supply chain.

own calculations

Given this model, a terminal growth rate of +2%, and a WACC of 10%, I obtain a share price of $25/share implying a 45% upside potential given the market price of $17/share. I feel that such a margin of safety is sufficient for those who want to initiate a position.

Technical analysis

We are now back to pre-SPAC 2020 levels, which is consistent with the fact that NdPr prices mean-reverted lower. However, from 2020 to 2023, the company managed to move from Phase I (concentrates) to Phase II (NdPr) and is currently on the way to completing its magnet factory. You can actually pay the stock the same price for a much more mature business.

seekingalpha.com

Conclusion

The CEO James Litinsky managed to turn around existing assets acquired from Molycorp, improve yields, and expand processes from the pure extraction of aggregates to the incoming magnet production. He is fully committed to the success of this adventure, being the second-biggest shareholder with a stake of 10%. Despite near-term pressures on rare earth metal prices caused by economic uncertainties negatively affecting MP Material's valuation, NdPr's market trends look solid: the demand is coming from several growing markets. The balance sheet is solid, and I expect the free cash flow generation to increase sharply starting in 2025 as the business integration toward the magnet production will be complete. I do believe it is time to be contrarian and buy the stock.