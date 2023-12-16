Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Pivot And The Puzzle

Dec. 16, 2023 3:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
829 Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Jay Powell's recent pivot suggests that three rate cuts of 0.25 percent each are now the base case for the Fed's planning purposes.
  • The unexpected pivot has led to a surge in investable assets and positive seasonal vibes in the market.
  • However, there are uncertainties surrounding the potential rate cuts and the overall economic conditions, which may lead to a pullback in January and caution among investors.

Seal of the United States Federal Reserve Board

LD

For almost the entirety of the Fed’s monetary tightening program, the relationship between the central bank and the bond market has been like that of a mother insisting that her child eat his vegetables before he can have dessert. The

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
829 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.