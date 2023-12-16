Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Chinese Issuer ZKH Slips Through The U.S. IPO Window

Dec. 16, 2023 3:35 AM ETZKH, BAYAU, SING, INHD, GUTS, EIL
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.09K Followers

Summary

  • The December IPO market saw some activity this past week as two smaller issuers completed offerings, only one of which was large enough to include in our stats.
  • China-based ZKH Group priced at the low end to raise $62 million at a $2.6 billion market cap.
  • A handful of IPOs submitted initial filings, led by diabetes and obesity-focused medical device developer Fractyl Health, which filed to raise $100 million.

Businessman pointing hand on the transparent ipo text, trading, investment and business concept

Ingenious Buddy

The December IPO market saw some activity this past week as two smaller issuers completed offerings, only one of which was large enough to include in our stats. One blank check company also priced, and the pipeline got one sizable addition.

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.09K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZKH--
ZKH Group Limited
BAYAU--
Bayview Acquisition Corp. - Units
SING--
SinglePoint Inc.
INHD--
Inno Holdings Inc.
GUTS--
Fractyl Health, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.