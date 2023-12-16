Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Flash PMI Ends 2023 At Highest Since July Amid Looser Financial Conditions

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • PMI data indicate that the US economy picked up a little momentum in December, closing off the year with the fastest growth recorded since July.
  • Service sector input cost inflation, a key gauge of core inflation, once again remained notably elevated by historical standards.
  • Manufacturing continues to drag on the economy, with order book decline prompting factories to reduce production and scale back their input buying.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street, selective focus

Nikada

The early PMI data indicate that the US economy picked up a little momentum in December, closing off the year with the fastest growth recorded since July. However, despite the December upturn, the survey therefore signals only weak GDP growth in the

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.96K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.