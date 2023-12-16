Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC: A Top Mortgage REIT Buy For 2024 (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 16, 2023 4:24 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.92K Followers

Summary

  • Mortgage REITs AGNC and Annaly could benefit from a change in interest rates in 2024.
  • Major mortgage REITs have experienced large declines in book value in the last three years.
  • Lower interest rates imply an increase in the value of AGNC's MBS assets as well as a reversal in the net interest income trajectory.
  • Buying mortgage REITs ahead of a downturn in interest rates may be a wise move.

Mortgage-backed security MBS, financial concept : House model, stacks of rising coins, US dollar, money bags, a clock on a table over green background, depicts investment in home bought from the bank

William_Potter

A few days ago, I made a case for investing in fixed income assets such as those that are included in the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Fixed income-focused funds like PDI are set, in my opinion, to benefit

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.92K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC, NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.