Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Generali: A Speculative Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Assicurazioni Generali has solid fundamentals and excess capital, potentially leading to enhanced shareholder remuneration in the short term.
  • Ageas SA/NV has outperformed Generali since the recommendation, up 13.5% vs. less than 4% for Generali.
  • Generali's recent earnings report showed positive performance in gross written premiums and operating profit, with a strong capital position.

Milano, Italy. Amazing aerial view of the iconic Generali, Allianz and PWC towers at CityLife district. Modern buildings

Mrkit99/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) has solid fundamentals and an excess capital position, a backdrop that may lead to an enhanced shareholder remuneration policy in the short term.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, while

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.34K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARZGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARZGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARZGF
--
ARZGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.