Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SiTime Corporation: May Have Broken Out After A Long Pause

Dec. 16, 2023 4:54 AM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has spent months consolidating prior moves, but it now appears to have broken out of its holding pattern.
  • SITM has encountered a drop in demand, which shows up in recent reports, but the latest numbers suggest improvement is underway.
  • SITM is expected to achieve fast growth, and thus valued accordingly, but its growth potential may be overstated due to what happened in recent years.
  • There is a case in favor of long SITM, especially with the stock primed for a rally to the upside, but there is also a case against it.

inside the clock

seraficus/E+ via Getty Images

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), a supplier of semiconductor chips for precision timing, has been in consolidation mode after it saw its stock price collapse starting in late 2021. The stock hit bottom in October 2022, but SITM has yet

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SITM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SITM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.