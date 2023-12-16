Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Group: Cannabis Could Grant Them A Life Cycle Extension

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Altria Group, Inc. has an attractive yield on cost potential due to its strong cash flow and share buybacks.
  • They are well-positioned to enter the cannabis industry once federal laws change, potentially extending their business life cycle.
  • I believe their valuations are currently depressed because the tobacco industry is in decline.
  • After looking over their financials and valuation, I presently rate MO as a Buy.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Thesis

A friend of mine is retiring this month and asked me to point him in the direction of companies with attractive yield on cost potential. My first response was that he should check out Altria Group, Inc. (

This article was written by

I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Today, 5:53 AM
Comments (315)
Mo means no.
Altria has said time and time again it has no interest in maryjane products.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 5:33 AM
Comments (800)
Mo means must own.
