Earlier this month, I discussed an investment opportunity with the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) that I figured presented itself to investors: This 15%-Yielding CEF Is A Strong Buy. The core argument was to invest in fixed income assets liked mortgage-backed securities or bonds, or in closed-end funds that hold them, due to expectations of declining interest rates in the short to medium term. Since the values of fixed income assets and interest rates are negatively correlated, meaning when interest rates fall, the values of mortgages and bonds increases, I suggested buying the Dynamic Income Fund ahead of the Federal Reserve ending its tightening policy... which it pretty much did on Wednesday.

An alternative to the Dynamic Income Fund, however, is the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) which is set to benefit from the same earnings and net asset value drivers as the PDI. The closed-end fund boasts a 12.6% dividend yield and trades at only a very small premium to net asset value while having roughly the same portfolio composition and comparable management fees as the PDI!

Data by YCharts

Investment objective, differences to PDI, top CEF holdings,

The PDO essentially has the same strategy as the PDI, which means the closed-end fund seeks, as its primary objective, the generation of recurring income from a portfolio of mortgage securities and bonds. As its secondary investment objective, the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund states its wish to generate capital appreciation from its fixed income investments.

The PDO is much smaller than the PDI and manages only $1.3B in net assets compared against $4.5B for the latter. Both CEFs, however, have about the same management fee that is charged to CEF investors: 1.15% for PDO vs. 1.10% for PDI.

The Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is also an actively-managed bond fund, like the Dynamic Income Fund, and both are heavily concentrated in income-producing securities such as high-yield credit, non-agency mortgage debt and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The PDO's largest investments are in high-yield credit, non-agency mortgages, CMBS and non-USD debt (each of which has an investment share of at least 13% in the CEF).

Given that the Federal Reserve just clarified that it plans to reduce interest rates in the next twelve months, I expect all fixed income assets to be more attractive to investors in 2024, including residential and commercial-backed securities as well as bonds. If the U.S. economy avoids a recession, corporate bonds and high-yield credit may do especially well, in my opinion. Overall, I consider the PDO to be well-diversified across the major fixed income categories.

Besides a size difference, the PDI holds mostly non-agency mortgages followed by high-yield credit investments. The following chart depicts the core asset classes of the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund.

Author

The major difference between those two CEFs, however, is not PDO's smaller size or the difference in asset class weightings, but the fact that the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund was incepted relatively recently, in January 2021, which means that the closed-end fund has a very limited return history.

The PDI, on the other hand, was started in May 2012 and therefore as accumulated a considerable return history and as I mentioned in my other work on PDI has delivered an annual average return of more than 10% since its inception.

What the PDO offers in terms of short term performance is not great. The closed-end fund got its start just before the Federal Reserve started to tighten and only just announced that it was diverting from its tightening policy. As a result, the PDO has an underwhelming short term investment history, with a return since inception of negative 4.9%.

PIMCO

Falling interest rates, monthly income and yield comparison

The Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is a bond-focused fund that should benefit from falling interest rates. The key argument for this is that the values of fixed income instruments, including mortgages and bonds, react positively to declining interest rates. In other words, investors may want to overweight bond investments in a lower-rate world as opposed to equity investments.

The Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund makes monthly distributions of $0.1279 per-share, which calculates to a net asset value yield of 12.6%. PDO's larger cousin, the Dynamic Income Fund, is currently paying $0.2205 monthly which calculates to a 15.7% (NAV) yield. Since PDI trades at a premium, the actual dividend yield is 15.1%.

Data by YCharts

Differences in valuation

The PDO has a comparative valuation advantage relative to the PDI, which in my opinion is due to the CEF's shorter performance history. The PDO is trading at a 0.5% premium to NAV, while the historical valuation was a 0.5% discount to net asset value. The PDI is currently trading at 4.15% premium, but has, since 2021, achieved an average premium of 7.6%.

I expect PDO to potentially trade at a higher premium to net asset value in the coming year, with the net asset value reflecting the sum of fair values of the CEF's portfolio holdings. Broadly speaking, I expect the CEF's net asset value to trend up as interest rates decline.

Data by YCharts

Risks with PDO, PDI

Both closed-end funds are focused on the fixed income markets and as such don't have a primary capital appreciation goal. The primary goal is to generate recurring income from a widely diversified fixed income portfolio. Therefore, both the PDO or PDI are mostly interesting to investors that need to meet certain income needs. Obviously, if interest rates don't fall as they are expected to in the short and medium term, there is a considerable chance that the CEF's net asset value won't see the kind of NAV growth catalyst that I expect following the change in the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates.

Final thoughts

There are some negatives about the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund, such as the shorter performance history and the smaller size of the PDO relative to the PDI. However, the fund composition is quite similar, and management fees are also pretty much identical. I believe what makes the PDO potentially interesting to fixed income-focused dividend investors is that the closed-end fund is not trading at a premium to the CEF's net asset value. Considering that the PDO and PDI are set to benefit, in my opinion, from the same interest rate trends affecting their fixed income assets (resulting in catalysts for net asset value growth), I consider the PDO to be a better-priced CEF yield alternative to PDI!