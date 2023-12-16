Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PennyMac: Good Luck Fixing The Floating Rate (Rating Upgrade)

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary

  • PMT claimed they would turn their fixed-to-floating shares into fixed-to-fixed shares. I believe they were woefully unprepared.
  • CIM already came out supporting our interpretation of a very similar prospectus with CIM-B. TWO was keeping quiet, but eventually indicated they will follow our interpretation (use SOFR).
  • There are three categories for LIBOR contracts under the rules from the Federal Reserve Board. We can tell where PMT should land, which tells us which rules apply to them.
  • Voices arguing that PMT is right have failed to provide any meaningful evidence for their position. The evidence is overwhelming. It all supports floating rates.
  • Regardless of which path we follow for PMT, it ends in their defeat. The only chance I see for them to remain fixed is to avoid having any judge or regulator inspect their decision.

I will preface this article by reminding investors that this is my opinion; I am not a lawyer or a judge. I never went to law school. I am simply

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, CIM-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM-B, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Everything in this article only represents my opinion. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consider alternative viewpoints. I'm sending this out to the public side so shareholders will have a record of which analyst predicted it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

julienperville profile picture
julienperville
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (101)
PMT-A is my largest preferred position, with cost base of $21.74 (already got 2 dividends). Looking forward to receiving floating dividend in 3 months.
C
Christfield
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (36)
Yes, this just emphasizes that PMT's management is too sharp by half and can't be trusted to do the right thing.

I had a big holding in the common (PMT)

I have swapped from PMT into RITM even though managements decision on this issue benefitted me as a common holder.

Why? Because based on their actions who knows what underhand stunt they may pull in the future which arbitrarily reduces the value of the common.
Jonathan Roy profile picture
Jonathan Roy
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (263)
I believe Morgan Stanley kept some fixed to floating as fixed, like PMT is?
