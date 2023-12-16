CEF Weekly Review: Leveraged Muni CEFs Come Back From The Dead

AlexSava

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of December. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs were mixed this week. Month-to-date, however, most sectors remain in the green, supported by stronger risk sentiment.

Systematic Income

After bouncing sharply off a depressed level, discounts remain range-bound at fairly wide levels. This is unlikely to change until short-term rates start to move lower, driving CEF net income levels.

Market Themes

Given the sharp rise in longer-term rates, Muni CEFs, particularly leveraged ones, have struggled since the start of 2022, owing to their long duration profiles.

More recently, however, leveraged CEFs caught a break as the market pivoted to expecting significant rate cuts on the back of continuing disinflation and a slowing macro picture. The chart below shows that leveraged Muni CEFs (marked in red) significantly outperformed their unleveraged (marked in blue) counterparts since the start of November.

Systematic Income

As we have discussed on the service, investors have to separate analysis of net income and total return. From a net income perspective, leveraged Muni CEFs are not particularly interesting. This is because they generate little if any income on their leveraged assets (which typically make up around a third of total assets). Nearly all of the income from leveraged assets goes straight to the manager and the leverage provider.

Because of this, unleveraged Muni CEFs generate a similar level of net income despite carrying a third fewer assets. This makes their net income generation much more efficient and also higher on a risk-adjusted basis.

However, the total return picture is somewhat different. Because long-term rates (at least until recently) were very elevated, leveraged Muni CEFs had greater potential for outperformance if rates declined, as they have recently. Indeed this is what we see in the chart above.

Obviously, rates could have continued to climb higher but a likely Fed pause as well as a non-trivial chance of recession suggested that leveraged CEFs were well positioned for outperformance going forward.

Overall, the fact that net income and total return considerations don't always point in the same direction is one aspect that makes income portfolio allocation difficult. Not only that but different investors will weigh net income and total return considerations differently. Some will lean to more efficient net income while others will lean more to total return potential.

At this point, with the 10Y Treasury yield around 0.8% below the recent peak, leveraged Muni CEFs are somewhat less compelling from a total return perspective. And, as discussed above, they are less compelling on a net income basis than unleveraged funds. However, once the Fed begins to cut rates, their net income efficiency will improve over time which will make them more appealing from this angle.

Market Commentary

December brought the last CEF distribution news for most funds this year.

For Invesco, the unleveraged bond fund VBF hiked the distribution sharply however the fund specified that some of the distribution was a return of capital. There was a similar jump last December which would normally indicate a realized gain distribution however the fund had no realized gains over the year. The distribution appears to have confused CEFConnect which shows a current yield of 2.5% for the fund.

BlackRock CEFs updated distributions - three loan CEFs hike once again (BGT, DSU, FRA) while a few equity funds (BMEZ, BSTZ, BIGZ) made further cuts. These last cuts were fairly modest relative to the previous ones of around a third. Those previous cuts were discussed separately and they represented a kind of distribution rightsizing in light of the fund's historic returns - an acknowledgment that the funds were unlikely to generate the kinds of future capital gains that their high distribution yields implied.

Nuveen hiked a number of funds - two preferreds CEFs JPC and NPFD, a taxable muni fund NBB, a hybrid CEF NMAI and a real asset fund JRI. Two Muni CEFs NMI and NXC hiked as well. These are both unleveraged and it's a trend we've seen for some time. It's likely due to some portfolio turnover to higher-coupon bonds.

Stance and Takeaways

Given the sharp drop in longer-term rates since the start of November we will look to lighten the duration footprint across our Income Portfolios. This includes leveraged CEFs in Muni, Preferreds and Corporate bond sectors. If rates back up once again as they easily could if inflation remains more stubborn than expected we would look to top up our exposure to these assets.