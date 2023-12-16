Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa's Fundamentals Only Trend One Direction: Up, Up And Up

Dec. 16, 2023 7:52 AM ET
Summary

  • Visa is the leading global card network, benefiting from the shift towards card-based and electronic payments.
  • Visa has delivered steady revenue growth and value accumulation over the past decade, with impressive margins.
  • Analysts project continued double-digit earnings growth for Visa, driven by a supportive industry growth backdrop, as well as strong margins.
  • I value Visa stock based on a residual earnings model and I calculate a fair implied share price equal to $282.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

My investment thesis for Visa (NYSE:V) emphasizes the company's position as the leading global card network, benefiting from the secular shift towards card-based and electronic payments. In addition, the attractiveness of Visa's solid growth outlook is compounded by high

This article was written by

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

moseharper profile picture
moseharper
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (1.55K)
V is one of my long term holdings that, along with MA, I have done very well with. $A 300/share price is looming within a few years.
Beachdude profile picture
Beachdude
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (73)
Thank you for the excellent analysis of The Mighty Visa.
About V Stock

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
More on V

Related Stocks

