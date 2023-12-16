Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shell: Early Bearish Inflection Signals Are Flashing

Dec. 16, 2023
Summary

  • My bearish inflection for SHEL relates to a less favorable outlook for energy prices compared to six/ nine months ago.
  • OPEC+ cuts, despite significant, fail to support oil prices, with record oil production from the US being a major challenge.
  • Shell's financial performance is strong, but earnings are trending downwards compared to FY 2022.
  • In 2024 and 2025, Shell's estimated free cash flow may not fully cover 2023-like dividends and buybacks, potentially leading to a negative surprise for shareholder distributions.

I am downgrading Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:SHEL) stock to "Hold", and I cut my base case target price to $81.4 per share, down from $101.47 per share estimated previously. The main reason for my bearish inflection

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Mainelefty
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (108)
The new target price is a 30% rise from today's price. That's a hold. Huh.
