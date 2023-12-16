Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PSQ: Too Much Short Selling Points To Even Higher Prices For The QQQ

Dec. 16, 2023
Summary

  • High levels of buying in PSQ as a percent of assets indicate to many investors are expecting a decline in QQQ. This suggests QQQ should keep advancing and PSQ declining.
  • The current purchase level in PSQ is four times higher than before previous major peaks, indicating too much investor interest in the short side of the market.
  • The dollar assets in PSQ need to contract further before a rally in PSQ can be expected.

With the QQQ finally making all-time highs, many investors are wondering if it's really just a “double top” and time to short the QQQ by buying PSQ.

To answer this, we're going to look at investor activity in PSQ itself, which has

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

C
Chris Pp
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments
Thanks as always, @Michael James McDonald! Curious how this squares with your most recent piece on SPY. If you’re still expecting the rally in SPY to stall around the 4800 mark, which is only 2% from current levels, it would seem unlikely that QQQ could rally 13%?
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments
@Chris Pp I updated the double top forecast in this article. seekingalpha.com/... With the drop in rates not ready to call and end to this advance.
C
Chris Pp
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments
@Michael James McDonald quite right, so sorry for misremembering! It’s awful to say but I prefer reading your articles when they are bullish…the very definition of how sentiment is king 😵‍💫😵‍💫
