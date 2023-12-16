Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Secret Life Of Fed Pivots

Dec. 16, 2023 7:10 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX
John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • Speculative bubbles collapse when investor psychology shifts from speculation to risk-aversion.
  • The uniformity of market internals is a key gauge of speculative psychology and market conditions.
  • Current market internals remain divergent, indicating a strongly defensive stance and potential for a market collapse.

Washington DC - Capitol political contributions, donations, funding and super pacs in American politics

Douglas Rissing

Speculative bubbles collapse. I don’t know how to make that point simpler, but somehow it needs to be said. Still, attention to investor psychology – speculation versus risk-aversion – can help enormously. A market crash is nothing more than low risk-premium meeting risk-aversion. Indeed, when investors become risk-averse, they

This article was written by

John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.85K Followers
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( http://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.