Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flash PMI Points To U.K. Economy Ending 2023 On A More Positive Note

Dec. 16, 2023 7:30 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXB, GBBEF
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • UK economy shows resilience, suggesting GDP stagnated over Q4 2021.
  • Flash PMI data indicates increased output, but manufacturing sector continues to decline.
  • Service sector sees growth, led by tech spending and financial services, but inflation remains stubbornly high.

Symbol photo British economy

gopixa/iStock via Getty Images

The UK economy continues to dodge recession, according to the flash PMI data, with growth picking up some momentum at the end of the year to suggest that GDP stagnated over the fourth quarter as a whole.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.96K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
FXB--
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.